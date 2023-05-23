Air Cadets take part in Annual Wing Field Weekend

Cadets from No.2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Sqn recently returned from a visit to the UK, where they joined their counterparts from 26 other Squadrons from their Wing to take part in the Annual Wing Field Weekend.

Arriving at Wretham Camp in Norfolk, they received a briefing on the first night and were immediately plunged into a whirlwind of activities which began with raft building and a river crossing early the next morning.

“It didn’t go quite to plan,” Cadet Corporal Dylan Rivero said, “the plan was to build a raft and get to the other side, but we didn’t get very far before we ended up swimming.”

“The temperature of the water was a bit of a shock.”

After completing a further four activities, including first aid practice and archery, the cadets went through some pre-flight training and had the opportunity to take on a glider simulator.

The Sunday was marked with field-craft exercises, clay pigeon shooting and a STEM challenge.

Before leaving Wretham Camp, the cadets were mustered in the hangar where they were addressed by the Officer Commanding Norfolk and Suffolk Wing, Wing Commander Jason Allen, who thanked them for the best Wing Field Weekend ever.

For the next two days, the cadets were stationed at RAF Wittering.

On Monday morning, they set off for the RAF central gliding school, RAF Syerston in Flintham where they were given a safety briefing and then moved to the airfield where they each had 2 launches on the Grob Viking T.MK1 glider, which is used by the Air Cadet organisation to give basic gliding training to cadets.

“It was amazing,” Cadet Hannah Caward-Madeira said as she completed her second flight.

“The first flight was a familiarisation flight where the pilot went over what we had learnt on Saturday evening.”

“On the second flight, I was allowed to take control and fly.”

“It was awesome, I want to become a pilot.”

No.2 Overseas Squadron’s Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Caward, said: “It has been a great weekend of activities for those fortunate enough to attend.”

““They have worked well as a team and taken everything in their stride, even the early morning swim.”

“The highlight of the weekend for all of them has been gaining their Blue Gliding Wings,” he added.

“The cadets were even given a tour of the cockpit by the British Airways pilots on our return journey.”

