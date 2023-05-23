Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Air Cadets take part in Annual Wing Field Weekend

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2023

Cadets from No.2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Sqn recently returned from a visit to the UK, where they joined their counterparts from 26 other Squadrons from their Wing to take part in the Annual Wing Field Weekend.

Arriving at Wretham Camp in Norfolk, they received a briefing on the first night and were immediately plunged into a whirlwind of activities which began with raft building and a river crossing early the next morning.

“It didn’t go quite to plan,” Cadet Corporal Dylan Rivero said, “the plan was to build a raft and get to the other side, but we didn’t get very far before we ended up swimming.”
“The temperature of the water was a bit of a shock.”

After completing a further four activities, including first aid practice and archery, the cadets went through some pre-flight training and had the opportunity to take on a glider simulator.
The Sunday was marked with field-craft exercises, clay pigeon shooting and a STEM challenge.

Before leaving Wretham Camp, the cadets were mustered in the hangar where they were addressed by the Officer Commanding Norfolk and Suffolk Wing, Wing Commander Jason Allen, who thanked them for the best Wing Field Weekend ever.

For the next two days, the cadets were stationed at RAF Wittering.

On Monday morning, they set off for the RAF central gliding school, RAF Syerston in Flintham where they were given a safety briefing and then moved to the airfield where they each had 2 launches on the Grob Viking T.MK1 glider, which is used by the Air Cadet organisation to give basic gliding training to cadets.

“It was amazing,” Cadet Hannah Caward-Madeira said as she completed her second flight.

“The first flight was a familiarisation flight where the pilot went over what we had learnt on Saturday evening.”

“On the second flight, I was allowed to take control and fly.”

“It was awesome, I want to become a pilot.”

No.2 Overseas Squadron’s Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Caward, said: “It has been a great weekend of activities for those fortunate enough to attend.”

““They have worked well as a team and taken everything in their stride, even the early morning swim.”

“The highlight of the weekend for all of them has been gaining their Blue Gliding Wings,” he added.

“The cadets were even given a tour of the cockpit by the British Airways pilots on our return journey.”

For more information on No.2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Sqn or The Air Cadets, please contact Flt Lt Ivan Caward, Commanding Officer at 00350 54005832 or via email at oc.2os@rafac.mod.gov.uk

Most Read

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for residential project in the heart of town

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new residential tower block between Corral Road and Smith Dorrien Avenue

Mon 15th May, 2023

Features

Gib Cards wins Company of the Year at Young Enterprise final

Fri 19th May, 2023

Local News

GFIU points to increased reporting of suspicious activities in ‘high risk’ sectors

Mon 22nd May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Cancer Relief marks 40 years today

23rd May 2023

Features
Cancer Research Relay for Life returns, after Covid downturn halves fundraising

22nd May 2023

Features
For cancer survivor, Francesca Makey, Relay for Life shows triumph over adversity

22nd May 2023

Features
Disability Information Card still available to the public

22nd May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023