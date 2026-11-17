A breast cancer awareness campaign supported by the Gibraltar Defence Police has raised £1,492 for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar after officers wore specially designed commemorative patches while on duty throughout October.

The initiative formed part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the patch adapting the traditional Thin Blue Line design to incorporate the colour pink and the internationally recognised breast cancer awareness ribbon.

The patches were also purchased by members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, the Gibraltar Defence Police Federation, HM Customs, the Royal Gibraltar Police, RAF Air Cadets, teachers, school support staff, breast cancer survivors and members of the public.

Deputy Chief of Police Mark Wood said: "We are delighted to have supported the Breast Cancer Patch Campaign and to stand alongside Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar in raising awareness of an issue that affects so many people in our community.”

“Supporting local charities is important to the Gibraltar Defence Police, and we are proud to play our part in promoting causes that make a real difference to people's lives. The success of this campaign reflects the generosity, compassion and community spirit that exists across Gibraltar."

Heidi Jeffries, Chairperson of Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar, said: "This campaign has been a tremendous source of support for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar and the women, men and families affected by breast cancer. Every penny raised stays here in Gibraltar, helping to fund the professional development of our local Breast Care Nurses, purchase essential equipment, and support initiatives that directly benefit members of our community.”

“Equally important is the awareness this campaign has generated. Through something as simple as a small patch, we have helped achieve one of our key goals: raising awareness of breast cancer and the importance of early detection. Breast cancer does not only affect women; men can be diagnosed too, making education and awareness vital for everyone.”

“Awareness should not be limited to October alone. It is something that needs to remain at the forefront of people's minds throughout the entire year.”

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported this initiative, enabling us to keep funds raised locally, spent locally, and making a real difference to those affected by breast cancer in Gibraltar."

The campaign saw the patches worn and promoted across Gibraltar throughout October, with the money raised going to Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar.