Novelist and comedian Alison Larkin had people laughing, enjoying her singing and feeling several heartfelt emotions during her talk at Grand Battery House as part of the Gibraltar Literary Festival.

During her talk, Ms Larkin recalled how her one-woman show and book, Grief: A Comedy, came to be and it started with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2005. Having built a friendship over the years, she recalled he once said to her, “I can’t control what happens to me, but I can control how I respond to it.”

Upon telling him that the love of her life, her fiancé Bhima, died suddenly he told her she needed to write about it.

Ms Larkin life story started years earlier as an English-born adoptee who moved to the United States. She told the audience briefly about finding her birth mother, building a career in comedy and audiobook narration, and raising two children she had with her first husband. She has narrated over 200 books and does so in various voices and, in fact, one key element of her relationship with Archbishop Tutu was her ability to do a Margaret Thatcher impression.

While she recalled various parts of her life, some with amusement such as her experiences with online dating, the main focus of her talk was her relationship with Bhima, her fiancé of just five days.

She met Bhima by chance at an inn in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, in 2019. They met when he offered to give her the last edition of the New York Times newspaper that was on sale but, in the nine hours that followed that chance meeting, they had bonded over many other things. Ms Larkin described their time together as a deep, joyful connection.

In 2020, just five nights after they got engaged, they sat outside and looked at the stars. Bhima noted that “everything comes from stardust.”

He passed away in hospital the next day, having woken up that morning not feeling well. Alison was unable to be by his side because of Covid restrictions. She sat in the hospital carpark waiting for news and a security guard was the one who told her he died.

Numbness followed, and then while she expected sorrow to follow too, it was in fact a sense of energy and joy instead.

With Archbishop Tutu’s encouragement, she turned the experience into a show and a book. She told the audience that the work was “a love story that starts after Bhima died”, rather than simply a story about grief. Its central message, she said, was to make the most of the time available.

During the question-and-answer session, she responded to an audience member grieving the loss of her partner. She acknowledged that grief differs for everyone, while encouraging the woman to keep writing and to remain open to moments of happiness.

Six years since Bhima death, his desire for her to find love again has resulted in her hopefully doing so, as she has for the first time since 2020 recently found someone special, a man called Keith.