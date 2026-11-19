A Gibraltar Government proposal for a temporary wooden cabin beside Gibraltar’s listed city walls in Market Place was refused at Thursday’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

The cabin, which is already in place, is freestanding and not attached to the wall.

It is presently used to provide kitchenette facilities for employees of the bus company while existing accommodation is extended.

The application sought permission for the cabin to remain for up to 12 months.

The Town Planner’s report noted that the cabin would have a negative effect on the setting of the listed walls but argued that the impact would be temporary and reversible once the cabin was removed.

It therefore recommended granting temporary permission for a maximum of 12 months, with the cabin removed when that period expired.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust had objected at an earlier subcommittee meeting and its DPC member Claire Montado told her fellow members that the cabin was at one of Gibraltar’s main entrances and it detracted from the Rock’s image.

She urged that work to refurbish the bus drivers’ accommodation be expedited so the structure could be removed before the 12-month limit.

However the Minister for Housing, Pat Ofila, who was sitting in on the DPC meeting, opposed the proposal and described the cabin as standing out and said it looked like a “chicken coop”.

She noted that a different colour might have helped it blend with the surrounding area but stressed she could not say she liked it.

The application was refused with six members against it and five for.

OTHER PROJECTS

Plans to demolish the existing home at 2-3 Humphreys Bungalow, Engineer Road and replace it with a five-storey dwelling were approved by majority with eight in favour and three against.

The site lies beside the buffer zone of a Upper Rock Nature Reserve and includes an 1870 obelisk, later adapted to serve as a chimney flue.

The existing timber-clad dwelling dates from the early 1990s. The proposal follows an outline application approved in February 2025 and renewed last month.

Presenting the applications, Deputy Town Planner Chris Key said the full submission had been revised since outline approval.

The amount of excavation now needed is expected to be reduced by about 16%.

The revised design also places a greater proportion of the building behind established vegetation, while the upper mass and private terrace have been moved to improve privacy for the neighbouring property to the north.

A full-height glazed section is intended to make the obelisk visible through the building, with an interpretation panel planned to explain its history.

Concerns about possible impacts on a neighbouring garage and boundary wall were raised, with the Town Planning office stating that safeguards could be secured through conditions if permission was granted and the objector was satisfied with that approach.

DPC member Janet Howitt from the ESG noted the design changes but questioned the scale of excavation and its implications for the habitat.

“I think the excavation works are still too much,” she said, adding that members should know how much vegetation would be cleared.

The applicant’s representative agreed to provide her with the requested figures after the meeting.

Approval was given for both applications with majority in favour on both accounts.

It was also noted that Sunday working would not be acceptable and that working hours would be restricted via conditions attached to the permissions.

Permission was also granted to the Holiday Inn Express on Devil’s Tower Road for an extension that would create 11 bedrooms over the existing car park and a ground-floor extension for hotel management offices.

The works also include relocating six trees near the secondary entrance to North Front Cemetery, landscaping and a green roof.

The Town Planner recommended approval, subject to conditions covering the final highway arrangements and other matters including construction, fire safety, landscaping and sustainability.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, re-enforced that pedestrian access along Devil’s Tower Road must remain open throughout construction.

He warned that past projects had caused inconvenience by taking over pavements.

“No way are we going to close that stretch of pavement and add to the inconvenience of pedestrians,” he said, adding that the developer might need to use canopies to keep the route safe.

No temporary road closures are envisaged and any affected roads or pavements should be reinstated to match existing materials, subject to highways approval.

The DPC approved the application unanimously, subject to conditions and a resolution of the outstanding traffic matters.

The planning permit will not be issued until the required highway and Traffic Commission approvals are in place.

The Development and Planning Commission also unanimously approved an application to install three low-profile, anti-glare solar panels on the pergola at Flat 3B, 138 Main Stree, subject to conditions.

It also unanimously approved the application to place tables and chairs on the public highway outside 17 Horse Barrack Lane, which are subject to conditions.

The Willis's House refurbishment application was deferred so the residents' concerns and proposed roof design can be discussed further.

The next meeting of the DPC is on December 17