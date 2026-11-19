Geraldine Martinez opened her exhibition, From a Rock to A place, on Monday evening at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates.

Her exhibition comprises of some large-scale charcoal works and colourful landscapes, with her describing the show as the culmination of a long journey back to fine art.

After initially studying graphic design, she returned to painting in her 40s. A visit to an exhibition in Vienna two years ago proved a turning point, she said, when seeing the charcoal works of Robert Longo prompted her to reconsider a medium she had previously used mainly for life-drawing and still-life studies.

The resulting charcoal pieces explore humanity’s relationship with the natural world, people’s vulnerability and the impact of human choices on the planet, she told invited guests at the opening.

The landscapes she added reflect the beauty, atmosphere and memories associated with places.

She also said that she hoped visitors would pause and reflect, while bringing their own experiences to the work. And, in addition she welcomed discussion on her works, saying art should provoke thought and encourage conversation.

The exhibition also represents a more personal step for Ms Martinez, who had previously created murals for public spaces and established the Gibraltar Artist Studio to make creativity accessible to people of all ages and abilities.

A portion of proceeds from the exhibition will go to animal charities, including Gibraltar Street Cats and Prodean Animal Shelter, helping them continue their important work caring for animals in need.

She said she wanted to support animals as these creatures are among those most affected by poor human choices.

She thanked curator Ana de la Puente for helping bring her vision to life, and credited Giselle Golt with collaborating on a wearable-art necklace designed to complement the charcoal works.

She also thanked friends who travelled from the UK and paid tribute to her parents for supporting her decision to pursue art. Looking directly at her mother with tears forming in both of their eyes, she dedicated the exhibition to her.

The exhibition will run until November 27.