Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte has recognised Gibraltar’s economic evolution and its growing independence from British influence, telling journalist Clive Golt that the Rock had “done really well”.

Mr Pérez-Reverte made the comments during an interview in which Mr Golt repeatedly pressed him on the traditionally sensitive subject of Gibraltar from a Spanish perspective.

“Don’t get me into trouble,” the author said when asked to elaborate.

He eventually offered a more detailed response, saying: “As a Spanish citizen, it really hurts that my government could not negotiate to benefit all of us.”

“[Gibraltarians] scrutinise Spain under a magnifying glass and Spain completely ignores you. This is not the exact point where all of us are benefiting [in a negotiation].”

In his opinion, “Spain has an excess of arrogance but gave in too easily.”

Mr Pérez-Reverte also highlighted Gibraltar’s long-standing importance to the Campo de Gibraltar and its economic development.

He described Brexit as “a horrific trauma” and the EU-UK Treaty as a framework for negotiations.

Although he avoided discussing the Spanish political landscape ahead of the November 29 general election, he considered the progress made by Gibraltar over the years to be “irreversible”, pointing to developments in areas such as housing.

“This is a reality, and Spanish authorities will have to deal with it. Even the Campo citizens would reject a reversion of the current situation. This is nothing but realism. There are things that can’t come back, even if it wounds our national pride.”

Beyond the political discussion, however, the conversation also explored the author's years as a war correspondent and how those experiences continue to influence his outlook and his writing.

Mr Pérez-Reverte spent 21 years reporting from conflict zones and recalled travelling the world with little more than a rucksack in 1974.

“Life was an adventure” he joked, “HIV didn’t exist back then.”

Having written almost 30 novels, he still recalls details and anecdotes from his assignments in conflict areas, including Cyprus, the Sahara, the Falklands, Eritrea, the Balkans and the Gulf War.

Those experiences, and his encounters with death, shaped his understanding of human nature.

“The main lesson from war is that the same human being can be good or bad depending on the moment.”

“In the morning, I saw young men fighting and some of them dying; in the night they were different. That cleared my mind. I’ve been there and I don’t buy into that ‘good guys and bad guys’ stuff.”

An academic of the Real Academia Española, Mr Pérez-Reverte continues to draw on the perspective he developed as a journalist, both in his everyday observations and in the creation of characters for his novels.

His work remains closely connected to the experiences, encounters and imagination of a writer who has, in many respects, lived several lives.