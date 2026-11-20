A diagnosis of ADHD later in life can help women make sense of years of challenges and find ways to better support themselves, author and wellbeing coach Kate Moryoussef told an audience at a talk on her Women’s Wellbeing Toolkit.

Ms Moryoussef is also the host of the Women’s Wellbeing ADHD podcast and was diagnosed at 40, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was addressing an audience at Grand Battery House as part of the Gibraltar Literary Festival.

She recalled that she began to consider she might have ADHD herself after noticing her daughter’s struggles and finding similar patterns to that of her daughter’s in her own old school reports, which referred to difficulties with concentration, organisation and completing homework. She was diagnosed two weeks after her daughter was.

She said her experience reflected how ADHD in girls and women can be overlooked when it does not fit familiar ideas of disruptive or hyperactive behaviour. She described having been seen as the “easy one” and internalising difficulties, rather than drawing attention to them.

She also noted that hormonal changes such as puberty, pregnancy, postpartum and perimenopause can affect how symptoms are experienced.

Changes in life circumstances and support can also make coping harder, she added, giving as an example how some people who leave home for university feel their situation is harder than for others and this is because they have lost their support that they built up around them.

She said that having a diagnosis is key to understanding oneself. As once someone has a diagnosis, they can access support and even replace self-criticism with strategies that fit their needs.

However, a formal diagnosis is not a must, and it is very much down to the individual and that a person can seek help from a therapist or coach without one.

She also spoke about RSD (Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria) which she said is an intense response to perceived rejection or criticism. Fear of judgement can contribute to people-pleasing, masking and burnout, particularly for those who have spent years trying to meet others’ expectations, she added.

Her toolkit draws on nearly five years of podcast conversations with experts and people with lived experience. It covers topics including emotional regulation, anxiety, creativity and practical ways to navigate daily life.

Ms Moryoussef encouraged people to find strategies that feel manageable and enjoyable, rather than forcing themselves into routines that do not suit them. She herself has to do exercise daily, she finds she struggles if she does not, and this is when having a dog that needs a walk every day helps.

Movement, time outdoors, breathing exercises, journaling and support from others all help. Medication can also be important, she said, but is one part of a broader picture.

In response to audience questions, she recommended building pauses between activities to make transitions easier, and to approach the process of unlearning masking with patience and self-compassion.

Small daily reflections can help people notice what is working and identify useful patterns, she added.