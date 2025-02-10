All Level After Big Domestic Clash Between Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph’s

Sunday saw the highly anticipated decider between Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph’s.

Just a minute and twenty seconds into the game, St Joseph’s tested Santana’s alertness with a long-distance dipping shot that floated just over the bar. The outstretched keeper tried to backtrack but was unable to reach it.

Lincoln responded quickly, and in the fifth minute, Banda had to be equally alert to block an attempt. With so much at stake for both sides—knowing that victory would give them the upper hand heading into the third round—the first ten minutes saw dominant play in front of the small but passionate crowd that had turned up to watch.

Both teams understood that dropping points in this fixture could jeopardize their title hopes. The stakes were high, with a potential Champions League spot awaiting the ultimate winner if they could maintain momentum into the third round.

Lincoln started stronger, displaying early dominance. The match was highly charged, with physicality playing a key role. The presence of a larger-than-usual (though still modest) crowd added to the tension, as every disputed tackle sparked emotions in the stands.

Although St Joseph’s attacking surges in the first fifteen minutes were limited, they showed they could be a serious threat. Lincoln, as a result, had to stay alert. Given that their previous head-to-head encounter ended in a scoreless draw, this match was expected to be another tightly contested affair.

In the 20th minute, Nano missed the clearest chance of the game. A cross into the box found the former St Joseph’s player at the back post, but his close-range tap-in—just inches from the goal line—somehow went wide. Falling to his knees, he knew he should have scored.

Several players on both sides had previously played key roles for their opponents, with Walker and Nano being the most notable.

As the match approached the half-hour mark, there was an increased sense of urgency, but neither team was able to establish consistent possession. Chances remained scarce, with neither side making much headway into the opposition’s box.

In the 32nd minute, just after St Joseph’s had squandered an opportunity from a corner, Lincoln were also denied with ease following their own set-piece. A minute later, St Joseph’s launched a dangerous attack with a through ball into the penalty area, leading to the first controversial moment of the game. As a St Joseph’s player tumbled after being held by his marker, appeals for a penalty were dismissed by the referee, who was some distance from the action.

An unnecessary handball by Nano deep in Lincoln’s half gave St Joseph’s another chance, but the resulting lobbed free-kick was easily cleared.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams entering the second half cautiously. St Joseph’s faced a tough challenge against a Lincoln defense that had conceded just four goals in sixteen matches.

The second half started with a series of tough challenges, leading to a stop-and-start rhythm that reflected the tension on the pitch. Neither side was willing to give an inch.

As the match passed the hour mark, it seemed increasingly likely that fans would witness another scoreless draw, given how evenly matched the teams were. However, the tempo soon increased as both teams searched with greater urgency for a decisive goal. More individual runs and quick transitions opened up the game, leading to a more entertaining spectacle.

The growing intensity was reflected in the noise from the crowd. While goals had been absent, the match brought a much-needed boost to the atmosphere—something often lacking in Gibraltar’s domestic league.

Chasing their first league title since joining UEFA, St Joseph’s loyal supporters had turned up in numbers. This season had been the closest title race between these two rivals in years.

Lincoln introduced fresh attacking firepower, bringing on Valarino and Kike in the 70th minute. Within two minutes of the substitutions, Valarino’s pace created a chance, forcing Banda to react quickly and gather a dangerous header on goal.

On a day of surprises—one that also saw Plymouth eliminate Liverpool from the English FA Cup—Lincoln manager Campana was leaving nothing to chance. With St Joseph’s level on points, Campana, in his first season at the club, was under pressure to replicate his predecessor’s success. Dropping points was not part of his plan.

A crucial intervention from Santana denied St Joseph’s as they broke through Lincoln’s defense. Moments later, another floated cross saw a St Joseph’s header narrowly miss the target, signaling their intent to push for all three points.

With ten minutes remaining, St Joseph’s introduced former Lincoln Red Imps player Marco Rosa in search of a breakthrough. Five minutes from full-time, they came close again, striking a shot just over the crossbar after breaking free at the edge of the box.

A match filled with stoppages saw five minutes of injury time added. While not a dirty game, it was highly physical, with strong but fair challenges throughout. However, both sets of fans voiced their frustrations with referee Timothy Reoch and his officiating team.

For the second time this season, the clash ended in a goalless draw. With the league table now being decided on goal difference, Lincoln held the edge.

The result ensures that the title race remains wide open as St Joseph’s and Lincoln head into the next stage of the league still level on points.

