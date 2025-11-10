Ambrose Avellano launches ‘Makings of an artist’

By Leah Pou

‘Makings of an Artist’ by Ambrose Avellano was recently launched at BookGem as part of a series of events being held in the lead up to this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Mr Avellano was joined by Gino Sanguinetti and Alice Mascarenhas for an interview and discussion. He described his new book as “my life on pages” and in it he reflects on what it means to be an artist in both the 20th and 21st centuries.

‘Makings of an Artist’ examines the evolution of artistic purpose where artists do not have a clear “job description” despite this, when asked how he sees himself as an artist, Mr Avellano describes it as a job.

“It is a job, my 9 to 5, I get ideas in my head, jot them down in my book,” he said.

This led to him talking about a series he is currently working on called ‘The Body of Burden’.

“We are spirits encased in flesh and we have to carry that body around, we have to learn to cope with carrying our particular burden,” he said.

Works such as this, are what have led many to describe his work as controversial, however, Mr Avellano said he does not see it as such.

He added that he doesn’t know how to be controversial as he is not aware what tips over into controversy and although it may be considered that way in Gibraltar, it does not mean it would be elsewhere.

Ms Mascarenhas asked where his ideas come from, and Mr Avellano spoke about how it is his curiosity which helps him shape his ideas.

“I am very curious and I question everything, I want to know why things work, you look at the renaissance paintings and there are some people with halos and some without, what is the artist saying with that?” he said.

She highlighted how he is not scared to look at “ugly ideas” and he explained that this is because an artist cannot be afraid.

“As an artist the first thing you have to do is lose fear,” Mr Avellano said.

“Then you don't have to work for the people, you cannot be an artist and please the people because art is a personal space, it is to do with personality, with feeling, with desire to say something.”

The book begins in 1962, when Mr Avellano was aged 16.

When asked why he chose to begin it at this point in his life, he spoke about how this was the age decided he would pursue art and began to establish who he was as an artist.

This led him to move away from the traditional techniques and start experimenting with modern styles.

Ms Mascarenhas ended the interview asking Mr Avellano to tell the audience more about his new book to which he responded: “if you want to know more, buy the book.”

‘Makings of an Artist’ is available at BookGem and some of his new art will also be exhibited around Easter.