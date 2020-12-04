Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Dec, 2020

AmCham launches Thanksgiving charity campaign

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2020

The Gibraltar American Chamber of Commerce has launched their Thanksgiving charity campaign in aid of Nazareth House.

The campaign will see hampers distributed by Nazareth House and will help families who are in need.

AmCham aims to reach a target of 350 food hampers, and the hampers can be sponsored at a cost of £25 each.

The campaign will run until December 15 and has been organised with Roundtable, Rotary and Lions Club in Gibraltar and Eroski supermarkets.

Companies wishing to sponsor a few hampers will get recognition. Bronze for 10, Silver for 20 and Gold for 30 food hampers. 

Father Charlie from St. Theresa's Church will execute the campaign and food hampers will be handed out on December 17.

AmCham added: “Every hamper sponsored will go a long way and help a family in need.”

Anyone wanting to sponsor a hamper can email their sponsorship to: info@amcham.gi

