Amdavad, India, has been chosen to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games

The announcement that Glasgow will be handing the baton on from its 2026 Games to Amdavad for the centenary edition of Commonwealth Games in 2030, comes after the Indian city was recommended by Commonwealth Sport’s Evaluation Committee and Executive Board last month.

Amdavad, in the Indian state of Gujarat, was ratified as the chosen host city for 2030 at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly held in Glasgow.

Gibraltar represented at the General Assembly by President Harry Murphy MBE and General Secretary Joe Schembri were among the Commonwealth’s 74 competing nations and territories whose delegates voted to head to the sub-continent once again.

Following the announcement President of the Gibraltar Association Harry Murphy said “ exciting times ahead for the Games with India again chosen to host, after a success last time out in 2010 when the spotlight was on Delhi. It will be in the back of our minds but our attention will be first on next summer when we be competing in Glasgow. “

Also at the General Assembly Harry Murphy who served as Regional Vice President for Europe, and served on the board as part of the CGF Audit and risk committee for several years, was awarded honorary life membership of the Commonwealth Games Federation and was presented by newly elected President of the CGF Dr Donald Rukare.

