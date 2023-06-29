Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Andorra, Wales, Ceuta and CB Cimbus to play Gibraltar in Summer Basketball Festival

By Stephen Ignacio
29th June 2023

Basketball fans are in for a treat on the weekend of the 9th of July as GABBA host a Summer International Festival, with 12 matches in three days, at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.
GABBA’s women’s and men’s side will be playing against Andorra, Wales, Ceuta and CB Cimbus throughout the three days with four matches each day scheduled.
The Summer Festival will coincide with the Guernsey Island Games which will not see Gibraltar’s presence within the sport of basketball. Financial constraints to send a team to the games having been among one of the key contributing factors in the decision by the association not to attend. GABBA instead organising this Summer Festival to provide its players an opportunity to compete in front of their home crowd.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Amid Brexit uncertainty, a message from La Linea: ‘We won’t be resigned to our fate’

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Brexit

UK ‘will not compromise’ Rock’s sovereignty – PM’s spokesman

Tue 27th Jun, 2023

Local News

Female firefighters give virtual presentation to Notre Dame School

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Local News

Local fishermen reel in record-breaking 376kg Bluefin Tuna

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

Local News

Governor asks Girlguiding UK to reconsider cutting ties with Gib

Mon 26th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Field events come to the forefront with national records broken

29th June 2023

Sports
Under 19s beat Bermuda

29th June 2023

Sports
PSA Challenger Tour Gibraltar – Day 1

29th June 2023

Sports
International Ju jitsu masters team from Bushido Great Britain visited Gibraltar

29th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023