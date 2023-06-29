Andorra, Wales, Ceuta and CB Cimbus to play Gibraltar in Summer Basketball Festival

Basketball fans are in for a treat on the weekend of the 9th of July as GABBA host a Summer International Festival, with 12 matches in three days, at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

GABBA’s women’s and men’s side will be playing against Andorra, Wales, Ceuta and CB Cimbus throughout the three days with four matches each day scheduled.

The Summer Festival will coincide with the Guernsey Island Games which will not see Gibraltar’s presence within the sport of basketball. Financial constraints to send a team to the games having been among one of the key contributing factors in the decision by the association not to attend. GABBA instead organising this Summer Festival to provide its players an opportunity to compete in front of their home crowd.

