Gibraltar’s emergency services and other responder agencies will take part in a live exercise on Thursday to test how they would work together in response to a marauding terrorist attack.

The Office of Civil Contingencies is coordinating the exercise, which will take place at selected locations across Gibraltar.

Members of the public may see more emergency personnel, vehicles and equipment than usual throughout the day.

The exercise will test how agencies coordinate their response, including through the activation of Tactical and Strategic Coordinating Groups.

Participants will rehearse armed response, casualty management and public safety measures, as well as how they share information and make decisions during a major incident.

“Members of the public are advised that this is only an exercise and there is no threat to public safety,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“Any simulated casualties, emergency vehicles, road closures or other activity observed in connection with the exercise will form part of the training scenario.”

“Exercises of this nature are a routine and important element of Gibraltar's emergency preparedness programme, helping ensure that responding agencies are ready to protect the community and work effectively together should a major incident occur.”

“Every effort will be made to minimise disruption to the public, and we thank the community for its understanding and cooperation while this important exercise takes place.”