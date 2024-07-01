Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Angling Federation backs Tuna Fishing Club after incidents at sea

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
1st July 2024

Gibraltar Federation of Sea Anglers (GFSA) has said it fully endorses and supports the stand that the Gibraltar Tuna Fishing Club has taken with respect to incidents at sea involving the Guardia Civil and other Spanish law enforcement agencies.

“It is unacceptable that local anglers are being targeted and attacked indiscriminately by the Guardia Civil and other Spanish Law Enforcement Agencies, particularly when they are fishing for tuna within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW),” said a statement from the Association.

“These incidents have been taking place for years and each time that local anglers are harassed and attacked the local enforcement authorities are unable to keep anglers and their vessels safe.”

“Instead after each incident the British Government trots out its usual comments stating that they have made a complaint at the highest level of the Spanish Government about the incursion and that the incursion does not challenge sovereignty over BGTW.”

“But this does not deal adequately with the trauma suffered by local anglers or address the damage to boats and other property caused.”

The Association is calling on the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Royal Navy to protect locals from this kind of “illegal activity” taken by the Spanish agencies within BGTW.

“Is this a precursor to the type of action that Spain will be able to take, under the banner of joint co-operation, once the never-ending negotiations for a GibExit Treaty come to an end and the treaty is signed?” the statement said.

The Association said the situation is now reaching “unprecedented levels”, describing it as “a crisis that will end with a serious ‘danger to life’ incident”.

The Association said some of the actions of the Spanish agencies could have already led to serious injuries being suffered by local anglers.

“Action must be taken now to stop these incursions,” it said.

“GFSA wants to know when it’s members can go out within BGTW and fish legally within BGTW, with licenses issued by the GoG, without fearing attacks from the Spanish Enforcement Agencies.”

“There are many members who do not go out fishing anymore because they fear what may happen if the GC goes for them.”

“Is this how it is going to be going forward?”

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

Local News

Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement 

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Long-term recovery under way but no room for spending spree, CM says in 'prudent' budget announcement 

1st July 2024

Local News
Advantage Insurance raises over £7,000 to fund water wells for Sierra Leone schools

1st July 2024

Local News
Gold medals for RGP support staff

1st July 2024

Local News
EV transition in Gibraltar event held

1st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024