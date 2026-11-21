Animals can ease loneliness, offer comfort in times of crisis and, according to writer Jay Griffiths, teach people valuable lessons. Ms Griffiths was speaking at the Garrison Library about her book, How Animals Heal Us.

She spoke about the many ways animals influence human wellbeing, from practical assistance and companionship to art, ethics and even spirituality.

Ms Griffiths noted that animals are used in therapy and support roles, helping people experiencing anxiety, depression or social withdrawal. She said that service dogs can assist with everyday tasks, alert their owners to changing moods or medical needs and, in some cases, summon emergency help by calling 911 via a special screen on a phone.

She also spoke of the ability that animals have to bridge social gaps or help people who find communication difficult feel calmer and more able to connect with others.

Her talk included stories of animals responding to emergencies and gave the example of how lions protected a young girl in Ethiopia, how a parrot squawked ‘Mama Baba’ loudly and alerted the babysitter to a choking child, and a pig that busted its way out of a building to get help for its owner who had a heart attack.

Ms Griffiths also discussed dogs trained to detect illness and told the story of a woman whose dog began warning her before seizures, giving her time to find a safe place.

The role of animals in care settings became a focus of the audience discussion.

One attendee spoke of a friend in a nursing home who missed her dog and questioned the loss of companionship when residents cannot keep pets. Ms Griffiths said animals could bring significant comfort, while recognising that visits must be managed carefully, with provision for allergies and other needs.

She also noted that animal-assisted work in places like nursing homes, prisons, schools should take account of the animals’ welfare and stress so that they know when they are “on duty” and when they are not.

Another audience member shared a family’s experience raising guide-dog puppies in South Africa. The programme helped a grandson overcome his fear of dogs, while the dog later became a guide for a blind university student. The speaker said the dog had adapted to its new life, including learning to navigate curbs.

The story prompted Ms Griffiths to praise guide dogs for their “intelligent disobedience”: knowing when not to follow an instruction if doing so would put their handler in danger.

She also noted that animals offer lessons for society.

Wolves, she said, care for vulnerable members of their pack, bees and deer make collective decisions and sparrows call others to share food. She suggested these behaviours offer examples of cooperation, fairness and mutual support.

Animals, she added, have long shaped human imagination, from cave paintings to folklore and contemporary art. They also feature in spiritual traditions around the world, she added.

She concluded her talk by recognising the place of animals in human life could help people reconnect with the natural world and provide a broader sense of community.