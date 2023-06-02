Anonymous survey will gather data on domestic abuse
An anonymous online survey was launched on Thursday for victims of domestic abuse, both past and present, to give insight into their experiences. Participants have a month to fill in the survey online and this will help in the further development of the Gibraltar Government’s National Domestic Abuse Strategy. This is a joint collaboration between...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here