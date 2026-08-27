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Thu 27th Aug, 2026

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Sports

Another defeat for Lynx in Futsal Champions League

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By Stephen Ignacio
27th August 2026

Mateos Salguero’s two goals in the first half were the only thing that stopped Lynx from walking into the half-time break totally disheartened.

Facing Bosnian hosts Buba Mara, Gibraltar futsal league champions Lynx found themselves 8-2 down by half-time.

The hosts converted eight of their 32 attempts in the first half to secure a comfortable passage into the second period. Lynx had 11 chances of their own, despite also conceding at least one own goal.

It was a very different second half, with Lynx conceding just one more goal as the match entered its final minutes, while Morales added their third.

The hosts nevertheless continued to create a stream of chances, hitting the woodwork on a couple of occasions. Lynx also had opportunities of their own and enjoyed a brief spell in which they could have added a further goal.

The match finished with Buba Mara winning 9-3, leaving Lynx with just one remaining opportunity to secure a positive result. They will face Norwegian side Utleira this Saturday.

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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