Applications open for life-changing leadership and mentorship program in Washington

Three talented women from Gibraltar with STEM degrees who are selected for a new mentoring program will have a life-changing experience in Washington DC this autumn.

The program is thanks to The Parasol Foundation Leadership Initiative launched in partnership with Advanced Leadership Foundation (ALF), and aims to create the social, business and political leaders of tomorrow.

The programme is carefully crafted so that each successful applicant is matched up to a mentor that best reflects their interests.

Last year, Batsheva Schischa from Gibraltar, who had studied genetics as her first degree, was able to pursue her new-found interest in finance.

She visited the World Bank and was mentored by Yanire Braña, a financial inclusion specialist at the IFC, not for profit business founder and visiting lecturer at Georgetown University.

As a result of the programme, Ms Schischa was clear about what career path to follow.

“This experience has really made me excited about diving into management consulting, especially in the ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance] space,” she said.

“I've seen how important it is to have companies focus not just on profits but on sustainable, responsible practices that make a real difference.”

“Meeting with people who are tackling big issues in global development and tech opened my eyes to how much of an impact thoughtful, strategic decisions can make, especially when they’re grounded in resilience and ethics.”

“I’m now more motivated to work with organizations to build sustainable practices that create positive change for both people and the planet.”

“Consulting feels like the perfect fit for this because it offers a chance to shape how different industries approach these challenges in a meaningful way.”

For Nikkei Carreras, who had studied Nanotechnologies and Regenerative Medicine at UCL, the experience was memorable because of the social connection.

“It was something I would never imagine myself doing but it was arguably one of the best times of my life,” she said.

“I have met so many interesting people and made some great friends and memories that I will take with me forever.”

“I had always said I have wanted to live a little bit of time in the U.S. to experience it and this experience has granted me that dream and helped me grow as a person and a professional, I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity.”

For details of how to apply for this year’s program, see advert below.