Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Applications open for life-changing leadership and mentorship program in Washington

Last year’s participants in the leadership and mentorship program. Photo courtesy of Parasol Foundation

By Chronicle Staff
10th July 2025

Three talented women from Gibraltar with STEM degrees who are selected for a new mentoring program will have a life-changing experience in Washington DC this autumn.

The program is thanks to The Parasol Foundation Leadership Initiative launched in partnership with Advanced Leadership Foundation (ALF), and aims to create the social, business and political leaders of tomorrow.

The programme is carefully crafted so that each successful applicant is matched up to a mentor that best reflects their interests.

Last year, Batsheva Schischa from Gibraltar, who had studied genetics as her first degree, was able to pursue her new-found interest in finance.

She visited the World Bank and was mentored by Yanire Braña, a financial inclusion specialist at the IFC, not for profit business founder and visiting lecturer at Georgetown University.

As a result of the programme, Ms Schischa was clear about what career path to follow.

“This experience has really made me excited about diving into management consulting, especially in the ESG [Environmental, Social, and Governance] space,” she said.

“I've seen how important it is to have companies focus not just on profits but on sustainable, responsible practices that make a real difference.”

“Meeting with people who are tackling big issues in global development and tech opened my eyes to how much of an impact thoughtful, strategic decisions can make, especially when they’re grounded in resilience and ethics.”

“I’m now more motivated to work with organizations to build sustainable practices that create positive change for both people and the planet.”

“Consulting feels like the perfect fit for this because it offers a chance to shape how different industries approach these challenges in a meaningful way.”

For Nikkei Carreras, who had studied Nanotechnologies and Regenerative Medicine at UCL, the experience was memorable because of the social connection.

“It was something I would never imagine myself doing but it was arguably one of the best times of my life,” she said.

“I have met so many interesting people and made some great friends and memories that I will take with me forever.”

“I had always said I have wanted to live a little bit of time in the U.S. to experience it and this experience has granted me that dream and helped me grow as a person and a professional, I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity.”

For details of how to apply for this year’s program, see advert below.

Most Read

Local News

European Parliament backs Gibraltar’s removal from EU high-risk list

Wed 9th Jul, 2025

Local News

‘Shocking’ findings in audit report point to ‘closing down sale where anything goes’, GSD says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Treaty will require ‘different way of thinking’ about residency permits, CM says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt raises serious concerns over ‘flawed, fundamentally biased’ Principal Auditor’s report

10th July 2025

Local News
CM accused of acting 'unconstitutionally’ over Savings Bank audit, Govt rejects ‘extraordinary’ claim

10th July 2025

Local News
Govt spends over £19m in overtime annually despite controls, Principal Auditor’s report finds

10th July 2025

Local News
Govt ‘desperate to keep lid’ on audit report, GSD says

10th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025