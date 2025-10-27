Arias-Vasquez to hold community drop-ins at Mobile Health Unit

The Minister for Health and Care, the Gemma Arias-Vasquez, will hold two community drop-in sessions this week at the Mobile Health Unit.

The drop-ins will take place at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, October 29 from 12.15pm to 1pm at Laguna Estate (parking by Forrester House)

Thursday, October 30 from 9.30am to 11am at the Piazza

The sessions are open to all members of the public. No appointment is required.

In addition, the Gibraltar Health Authority team will be offering the flu vaccine at both locations.

Ms Arias-Vasquez, said: “I want to hear directly from people about what is working well and what isn’t at the GHA. The Mobile Health Unit is a great way to meet residents where they are, listen to their experiences, and take that feedback back into our ongoing reform work. I look forward to speaking with anyone who wishes to come along.”