Gemma Arias Vasquez, the Minister for Health, Care and Business, will be unopposed when she stands for the leadership of the GSLP at a party AGM on December 1.

Asked by the Chronicle, party chairman Pepe Baldachino confirmed there had been just one nomination for party leader by the time the deadline closed at midday on Friday.

Mr Baldachino did not reveal the identity of the nominee but Mrs Arias Vasquez had earlier this week issued a personal statement confirming she had submitted her bid to lead the GSLP.

If backed by the party membership at the AGM, she will succeed Fabian Picardo as the Leader of the GSLP on December 1.

Mr Picardo is expected to retire as Chief Minister at a later date once the UK/EU treaty ratification processes are completed, at which point Mrs Arias Vasquez is expected to succeed him in that post until the next general election.

The GSLP has never had a contested leadership election in its history and confirmation that Mrs Arias Vasquez will stand unchallenged is unsurprising.

Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, had initially signalled he would contest the leadership election but later withdrew and said he would back Mrs Arias Vasquez.

If the party is re-elected into Government at the forthcoming election, Mr Feetham will serve as Vice Deputy Chief Minister with responsibility for the economy.

In her statement this week, Mrs Arias Vasquez said she had put her name forward because she believed Gibraltar needed “a more modern way” of doing politics.

“Mine is a politics that is serious and takes difficult decisions,” she said.

“Politics that is honest and admits where things must improve but equally passionately continues to be ambitious to build an even stronger future for the next generation.”

Mr Baldachino also confirmed that the party had received nine nominations for five posts on the GSLP executive.