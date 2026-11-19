The European Parliament could delay its vote on the Gibraltar treaty beyond December because of scheduling issues involving its subcommittees, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament, adding that the week of December 14 in Strasbourg remained a possibility.

Mr Picardo said the timing of the vote would have no practical effect on the implementation of the UK-EU agreement, which has applied provisionally in full since July 15.

“That date [December 14] is not yet confirmed and could be pushed back,” Mr Picardo said.

He was responding to the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, who said he had received information about a possible move to January or February and asked whether the Chief Minister knew anything further about when the vote might take place.

“We are not yet able to say with certainty when the European Parliament will consider these issues,” Mr Picardo said.

He said the sequence of work involving the subcommittees had consequences under the European Parliament’s procedures.

The December window he had previously given referred to the Strasbourg sitting in the week beginning December 14.

The European Parliament’s Legislative Observatory, in its tracking of the Gibraltar agreement, had initially signalled December 14, 2026, as the possible date on which the plenary would vote on the agreement.

Last week, it changed that date to February 15, 2027, but on Thursday, even as the Gibraltar Parliament was discussing the matter, the date was again updated and reverted to December 14, 2026.

The European Parliament’s consent is required before the Council of the EU can adopt a decision formally concluding the agreement.

In Parliament on Thursday, Mr Picardo said the treaty remained under consideration in the European Parliament and its procedures were ongoing.

On the UK side, the parliamentary scrutiny period under the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act ended on October 22 without any objection that would prevent ratification.

The UK Government can now complete the remaining formal and administrative steps, including notifying the EU that its ratification procedures are complete.

Mr Picardo said he expected that notification before the EU finished its own process.

Mr Azopardi pointed to the Gibraltar Parliament’s unanimous support for the conclusion and ratification of the treaty.

He said the agreement appeared to have avoided becoming a live issue in the Spanish election campaign and that the parties’ manifestos were less combative than some might have feared.

He also linked the timing to his earlier questions to the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, about problems with the Schengen Entry-Exit System and changes to footnotes in the Schengen Borders Code.

Mr Azopardi suggested some of those steps might have to await ratification.

“And while they are not our processes, is there any other lobbying that can be done behind the scenes to secure the earliest possible consideration of the ratification issue?” Mr Azopardi asked.

Mr Picardo said he shared the wish to see the treaty ratified as soon as possible but stressed that the European Parliament had its own procedures.

He said Gibraltar’s Parliament might take exception if the positions were reversed and others sought to tell it how to conduct its business.

On the Spanish election, Mr Picardo said none of the major parties’ manifestos called for ratification or implementation to be halted.

He said one used language about Gibraltar that he considered “particularly odious”. He did not mention this but he was referring to the Vox manifesto.

Of the other two, meaning the PSOE and the Partido Popular, he said one explicitly committed to delivering the agreement while the other spoke of reviewing it.

Mr Picardo declined to say whether any lobbying was taking place.

“I would gently say to him that if there were such a behind-the-scenes process for lobbying and I were to talk about it, it would no longer be behind the scenes,” Mr Picardo told Mr Azopardi.

In a separate question, Mr Azopardi asked whether the Cooperation Council and specialised committees established under the treaty would have to wait for ratification before meeting.

Mr Picardo said meetings could take place before ratification.

He said initial discussions had taken place with the UK Government about Gibraltar’s nominees to those bodies under the concordat on the treaty’s implementation.

The discussions were continuing and he expected the Government to be able to confirm Gibraltar’s representatives at future parliamentary sittings.