Chief Minister Fabian Picardo told Parliament the Government could pull support for the Pelagos data centre project if it is found to be negative for Gibraltar, adding that there could be changes to the project or continued support for the plans depending on information supplied to the DPC.

Mr Picardo answered parliamentary questions on Thursday afternoon tabled by GSD shadow minister for environment Craig Sacarello and Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi regarding the project, which the GSD has previously stated it would reject in its current location if elected into Government.

The £1.8bn project was announced last year with the proposed location of Gibraltar’s North Mole and was backed by the Government at the time, but earlier this month the proposed development was met with concern by environmental groups, nearby residents and the public during a demonstration from Casemates to No.6 Convent Place.

“We can welcome something and then decide it's not good for Gibraltar,” Mr Picardo said.

He added if it is found the data centre will have a negative impact on Gibraltar, the Government will stop the project.

“That may mean no data centre,” Mr Picardo said.

“It may mean a different data centre. Madam Speaker, it may mean that we might not support the data centre as proposed. It may mean that there have to be some changes. It may mean that the data centre, when fully proposed, is something that all of us would support, including the people coming up and down Main Street and coming to my office to talk about it.”

Mr Sacarello asked the Chief Minister a series of questions regarding the project, including whether alternative sites for the project were identified, if an independent environmental assessment will be published, what consultation will take place with neighbouring residents, and what would be the water requirements for such a project.

Mr Picardo said he had met with the representatives of the petitions against the project in a “wide ranging and convivial discussion” earlier on Thursday.

His understanding was that North Mole was considered an appropriate location for the 250MW facility due to the supply of electricity which requires the landing of a cable.

He added that part of this imported electricity supply would be diverted to the local grid for the benefit of Gibraltar.

In an interview this newspaper published earlier this week, Mr Picardo had previously stated that 5% of the total electricity from this cable would meet “half or more” of Gibraltar’s needs.

Mr Picardo told Parliament that the DPC will require a comprehensive independent assessment of the project's potential effects on residents including noise, vibration, air quality, heat emissions, and construction disturbance before any final decision is taken, and that such a report will be published before any data centre can be established.

He added that the DPC will be open to submissions from neighbouring residents from Waterport Terraces, Bob Peliza Mews and nearby estates.

“The Government will itself, as landlord, also be holding extensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders,” Mr Picardo said.

“On issues of cooling, Madam Speaker, the public statement by the company to date is that there is an intention to use a closed-loop water cooling system which will not lead to water discharge.”

The project, Mr Picardo said, is a closed-loop water cooling system which will not lead to water discharge.

He added that the project is “putting Gibraltarians first,” with 100 quality jobs and a “massive capital investment” for the Rock.

Mr Picardo rejected that the funds of this investment could be pocketed by officials, as insinuated by “fools on Facebook.”

“If we see that the project is going to produce annual revenue for the public purse, then that is good for the people of Gibraltar, whatever the fools on Facebook may say, Madam Speaker, because there are plenty of fools on Facebook who say that the Government is pursuing a project simply because ministers are going to line their pockets, that the Government sees numbers and it sees an opportunity for ministers to line their pockets,” Mr Picardo said.

He described how a “nation has never been run by the village idiot on social media” and that the Government is putting people first.

Further questions on what the facility’s water requirements will be, how waste heat will be handled and whether there will be any discharge into the marine environment would be answered by the developer in the DPC process, Mr Picardo said.

If the developer does not supply this information, Mr Picardo said, the project will not receive the Government’s consent to proceed.

“Nothing matters more to the GSLP/Liberal Government than the health, wellbeing and quality of life of all the people of Gibraltar,” he said.

“We will never agree to anything that runs contrary to that.”

Mr Sacarello also pressed the Chief Minister on what assessment had been made to find the North Mole as a suitable facility when the project was announced and backed by Government.

He also questioned, given that the project is timetabled to begin construction in January 2027, what timetable had been set for publishing an environmental survey.

Mr Picardo said the project will not be pushed through if it means undoing the work of the Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes, and that if a data centre is built in that location it needs to mitigate any potential negative effects.

He added that when the project was announced the Opposition said it welcomed inward investment into Gibraltar.

“It was them that were in favour of it and now don't know how to do the tango fast enough to turn themselves against the project,” Mr Picardo said.

“Of course we will stop the project if it is bad for Gibraltar. Of course we will stop the project if it doesn't tick all of the environmental boxes. Of course the standard is extraordinarily high.”

“But how can they come here with their bare cheek to pretend that they have always been against this and now they think, you know, people are with them at last?”

Mr Azopardi responded that he recognised the importance of data centres and inward investment.

“It is the cutting edge of technology,” Mr Azopardi said.

“That is not to say, however, that when we were probing those questions, we were expressing that we weren't specifically in favour of this project because it was our first opportunity to probe questions.”

He added that the GSD had made a policy decision because assurances had not been received to address the concerns.