GSD MP Joelle Ladislaus has given notice of a private member’s motion to confer the Freedom of the City on the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, with the Opposition calling for cross-party support.

The motion, proposed for the next session of Parliament, seeks to recognise the service’s contribution to the safety and wellbeing of the community.

“This Motion is about recognising the people behind this essential service, the sacrifices they make and the courage with which they face the daily challenges that their frontline responsibilities place on them,” said Mrs Ladislaus, the GSD’s spokeswoman for health and justice.

“Where most people would run from a fire or steer clear from hazardous situations, our firefighters run towards danger and face it head on, putting themselves at risk to safeguard others.”

The GSD said the award would provide a lasting tribute to the service and express the community’s gratitude.

The party said the Government had promised to confer the Freedom of the City on the GFRS in 2015 and that the Chief Minister had reiterated the commitment in 2022, but it had not been fulfilled.

It urged MPs from both sides of Parliament to support the motion as an opportunity to recognise firefighters’ work and dedication.