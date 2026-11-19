Opposition leader Keith Azopardi paid tribute to Fabian Picardo at the end of his final question session as Chief Minister, describing him as a “formidable opponent” and wishing him well on behalf of the Opposition.

The exchange came after Mr Picardo answered a supplementary question on whether the bodies established under the Gibraltar treaty could meet before ratification.

Mr Azopardi then called for a “temporary cease in hostilities” and recalled discussing politics with Mr Picardo, Dr Joseph Garcia and Damon Bossino in a room near Parliament about 35 years ago.

Mr Azopardi acknowledged their longstanding differences and said “the balance will be for history” Mr Picardo’s record.

He noted that Mr Picardo had led his party for 15 years and would have reached 15 years as Chief Minister on December 9.

“I've seen at close quarters how difficult the job of Chief Minister is,” Mr Azopardi said.

As his final supplementary, he asked what Mr Picardo would do after leaving office.

Mr Picardo said Mr Azopardi had also been his longest-standing opponent, recalling their exchanges when Mr Azopardi led the PDP as well as the GSD.

He also recalled that Mr Azopardi had acted as legal adviser to him and Dr Garcia during the period when he was no longer leading the PDP.

“What people might not see is that we've also had a lot of opportunity to work together,” Mr Picardo said.

Fighting back tears, Mr Picardo, who described himself as “a veritable paparreta”, left the question about his own plans unanswered and asked for a 20-minute recess before Gemma Arias-Vasquez, The Minister for Health and Business, took questions.