Artists who participated in Being With Trees visit Rock

Some of the artists whose work features in Being With Trees currently showing at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery are on the Rock to see the exhibition.

The exhibition, which has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, features over 100 works from 40 artists, both international and from Gibraltar.

The exhibition includes works from artists from the London Lloyds Art Group and the group of artists called The Arborealists.

Each painting gives a different take on trees and nature, or ‘arborealism’ - a niche in landscape art.

Tim Craven, Founder of the Arborealists, is one of the visiting artists, as are Philippa Beale, Fiona McIntyre and Chris Plato

“It has been an exhibition and cross collaboration which started with Philippa two years ago but Being With Trees comes thanks to the support that Gibraltarian artists and the Fine Arts fraternity has received from Philippa and the team in the UK,” said Seamus Byrne from GCS at a ‘meet the artists’ event at the gallery.

“Gibraltar’s artists have been supported by the Government of Gibraltar to export our artists and their work to London and I do hope that this cross-cultural collaboration will be the first of many because it is important that these continue to happen in the not too distant future,” he added.

Ms Beale arrived on Monday and said she was “delighted” with the exhibition when she finally saw it for the first time on Tuesday morning.

“It was co-curated by amazing Gino (Sanguinetti) and Davina (Barbara) and they sent me little videos of each part of the work that they were doing and I find it amazing,” she said.

“It is wonderful to be in this fantastic building and I think it is a class one preservation and I am really delighted to see it.”

“I look forward to a future where we take Gibraltarian artists back to London and perhaps also into our art centres in the provinces and get them touring around.”

An in-depth interview with some of the artists will be published later this week.

The exhibition is being held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery until Friday, April 30 and is open to the public, subject to capacity.