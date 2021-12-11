Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

‘As team captain I expect every member of the team to complete the course and to be proud of wearing our red and white vest’ - says Maurice Turnock

By Stephen Ignacio
11th December 2021

Five of Gibraltar’s athletes headed to Ireland this Friday were they will be competing in the SPAR European Cross Country Championships to be held in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland this Sunday.
Led by Maurice Turnock (Team Captain) the team includes Harvey Dixon, Arnold Rogers, Robert Matto and Steven Walker.
Prior to their departure from Gibraltar Team Captain Maurice Turnock explained what the team expects this year following their previous participation in the Lisbon cross country in 2019 and how they have prepared.
‘The 2019 Spar European Cross Country Championship in Lisbon was a hard, hilly and unrelating course with little or no respite. This year the course is different and while not hilly, we are expecting rain and muddy terrain. Unfortunately it has been difficult this year to simulate any specific training to the type of terrain in Dublin; increasing weekly mileage and adding hill and strength work into our training schedules should pull us through those difficult moments during the race.”
“We are expecting rain, and single figure temperatures on race day,” commented the Team Captain when asked about what weather conditions he expected considering reports of storms in the region.
“The team is motivated to finish and score on the Team event and while we won’t finish in a podium position we will make the Gibraltar flag fly proudly along the finishing straight as we cross the line. As team captain I expect every member of the team to complete the course and to be proud
of wearing our red and white vest.”

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Plans filed for ‘innovative’ building that aims to raise design bar

Mon 6th Dec, 2021

Local News

How a Gibraltar business chipped in to help group escape Afghanistan

Thu 9th Dec, 2021

Brexit

No Brexit treaty means ‘a completely different Gibraltar’, CM says

Wed 8th Dec, 2021

Local News

Take a lateral flow test or face a fine, air passengers reminded

Fri 10th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lions Gibraltar woman hammered Manchester 62 woman

11th December 2021

Sports
Gibraltar netball to play in Wales Netball Series in January

11th December 2021

Sports
St Joseph’s drop crucial points against Bruno Magpies

10th December 2021

Sports
Could Similar policies to those used by the FA bring about the abolition of the home grown player rule?

10th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021