‘As team captain I expect every member of the team to complete the course and to be proud of wearing our red and white vest’ - says Maurice Turnock

Five of Gibraltar’s athletes headed to Ireland this Friday were they will be competing in the SPAR European Cross Country Championships to be held in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland this Sunday.

Led by Maurice Turnock (Team Captain) the team includes Harvey Dixon, Arnold Rogers, Robert Matto and Steven Walker.

Prior to their departure from Gibraltar Team Captain Maurice Turnock explained what the team expects this year following their previous participation in the Lisbon cross country in 2019 and how they have prepared.

‘The 2019 Spar European Cross Country Championship in Lisbon was a hard, hilly and unrelating course with little or no respite. This year the course is different and while not hilly, we are expecting rain and muddy terrain. Unfortunately it has been difficult this year to simulate any specific training to the type of terrain in Dublin; increasing weekly mileage and adding hill and strength work into our training schedules should pull us through those difficult moments during the race.”

“We are expecting rain, and single figure temperatures on race day,” commented the Team Captain when asked about what weather conditions he expected considering reports of storms in the region.

“The team is motivated to finish and score on the Team event and while we won’t finish in a podium position we will make the Gibraltar flag fly proudly along the finishing straight as we cross the line. As team captain I expect every member of the team to complete the course and to be proud

of wearing our red and white vest.”