Asia Kent in swimming heat finals

Asia Kent made it through to the finals in a swimming heat at this year’s Island Games Orkney 2025.

This time in the 100m individual medley coming in 5th overall in the heat in a time of 1:06.76.

She improved her time in the final with a time of 1:06:46 and came in 5th.

Also swimming on Thursday morning was Christian Chang Chipolina this time in the 400m freestyle and came in 10th overall with a time of 4:28.44. Kayden Galliano also took part in this 400m race and came in 14th with a time of 4:39.96.

Later Christian also swam the 50m freestyle and came in 25th in a time of 27.53. In that race was fellow Team Gibraltar swimmer Adam Burns who came in 26th in a time of 27.62.

Katie Maddocks and Arianne Mena both competed in the 100m freestyle with Katie coming in second in her heat with a time of 1:05.68 but was placed 18th overall. Arianne swam her 100m in a time of 1:06.81 and finished 20th.

Katie also took part in the 50m backstroke and came first in her heat with a time of 33.77. However, she placed 19th overall.

Adam, Christian, Asia and Arianne took part in the mixed 4x50m freestyle coming 13th overall in a time of 1:53.58.