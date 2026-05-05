Gibraltar athletes secure podium finishes at Sherry Marathon weekend

Gibraltar athletes recorded several podium finishes at the Sherry Marathon races over the weekend, adding to earlier successes in mountain biking events.

In the men’s category, Phil Macedo finished third overall in the Media Marathon, crossing the line in a time of 1:27:15, less than 90 seconds behind Jose Angel Sanchez Paez. In the women’s events, Laura Child also secured a third-place finish in the Media Marathon category.

In the Promo (14km) race, Tamara Tsiklauri finished second with a time of 1:06:24, while also placing 11th overall across both male and female runners. She remained close to Veronica Tellez Gonzalez, who finished 10th overall and was the first female across the line.

Additional age-category podium finishes were recorded, with Emma Rispy placing third in the 30–39 category and Nicky Macedo finishing second in the 40–49 category, both competing in the Promo event. Other Gibraltar participants also took part across the different race distances, including competitors in the full marathon.

A strong Gibraltar presence was noted across the event, with runners selecting distances that suited their preparation and fitness levels.

Speaking after the event, Nicky Macedo, who had also competed in the MTB races earlier in the week, explained: “For me this was a 66k MTB race and I was using it for training for the Ronda 101 which is this Saturday, due to this I changed and ran the promo on Sunday to not kill myself. The whole weekend was amazing, really well organised, the routes were nice and pretty. It was nice to see loads of Gibraltarians.”

About the Sherry Marathon

The Sherry Marathon, also known as the Jerez Jerez Sherry Marathon, is held annually in Jerez de la Frontera, Cádiz, combining distance running with elements of wine tourism and local culture. The event is organised by TerrainCognita Events and attracts participants from a wide range of backgrounds.

The race programme includes three main distances: the full marathon (42.195 km), the half marathon known as the Media (21.097 km), and the Promo race (14 km), offering options for both experienced runners and those seeking a shorter challenge.

The course begins in the historic centre of Jerez, passing through urban streets, open countryside, and the vineyards of the Marco de Jerez before returning to the finish area at Alameda Vieja. Runners encounter a mix of terrain, including paved roads, rural tracks, and winery routes, with sections of elevation and exposure to early May conditions.

Beyond the sporting aspect, the event incorporates the cultural and gastronomic identity of the region, with participants experiencing local traditions, architecture, and sherry wine culture along the route.

Typically staged in early May, the Sherry Marathon has developed into a destination event, offering a combination of competitive racing and regional heritage for runners of all levels.