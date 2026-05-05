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Tue 5th May, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar Rugby juniors shine at Tigers Challenge in Minehead

By Stephen Ignacio
5th May 2026

Gibraltar Rugby’s junior squads delivered a strong showing at the prestigious Tigers Challenge in Minehead over the Bank Holiday weekend, with the association describing the tour as “a hugely successful weekend” both on and off the field.

According to Gibraltar Rugby, nearly 30 players from the Under-8, Under-9 and Under-10 age groups travelled to the festival, accompanied by around 70 family members, creating what was described as “a fantastic travelling support that truly reflected the spirit of Gibraltar Rugby.”

The tournament, which featured more than 1,500 young players from across South Wales, England and beyond, provided what Gibraltar Rugby highlighted as “an outstanding platform” for its teams to test themselves against high-level community opposition.

The standout performers were the Under-8s, who impressed in the Tag Rugby competition by finishing unbeaten. Gibraltar Rugby reported that the side recorded six wins and two draws from eight matches, with their “teamwork, awareness and enthusiasm” setting them apart as one of the leading teams in their category.

Meanwhile, the Under-9 and Under-10 squads also delivered competitive performances, finishing mid-table in their respective groups. Gibraltar Rugby noted that both teams “showed resilience, skill and a willingness to learn” when facing well-organised opposition, adding that the experience provided “a clear benchmark” for future development.

Beyond the results, Gibraltar Rugby emphasised the broader value of the tournament experience. One of the highlights for the young players was the opportunity to receive awards from former England captain Martin Johnson, described by the association as “an inspiring moment for all involved.”

Throughout the event, Gibraltar Rugby pointed to the consistent display of the sport’s core values—respect, teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship—while adding that its own principles of respect, inclusiveness, discipline and enjoyment were “proudly championed” by all players representing Gibraltar.

The association also stressed that the tour extended beyond rugby, bringing together players, families and friends in a way that “strengthened bonds across the wider rugby community and created lasting memories.”

Gibraltar Rugby credited the success of the trip to a significant collective effort, noting the role of fundraising by players and families, as well as the support of sponsor Crucial Compliance. The contribution of coaches, team managers and the Gibraltar Rugby Union was also acknowledged as key to making the tour possible.

Looking ahead, Gibraltar Rugby described the Tigers Challenge as “an invaluable experience” that not only raises playing standards but also reinforces the importance of community, development and enjoyment within the sport—elements the association believes will continue to shape its junior programme moving forward.

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