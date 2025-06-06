Aspire Conference explores green issues from sustainable development to ‘rewilding the human spirit’
Over the past year, Gibraltar’s Town Planning Department has dealt with over 560 applications with a combined construction value of nearly half a billion pounds. The data was revealed by the Minister with responsibility for Town Planning, Gemma Arias Vasquez, during an address to the Aspire Conference, held on the Sunborn on Friday. Ms Arias...
