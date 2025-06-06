Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Aspire Conference explores green issues from sustainable development to ‘rewilding the human spirit’

By Eyleen Gomez
6th June 2025

Over the past year, Gibraltar’s Town Planning Department has dealt with over 560 applications with a combined construction value of nearly half a billion pounds. The data was revealed by the Minister with responsibility for Town Planning, Gemma Arias Vasquez, during an address to the Aspire Conference, held on the Sunborn on Friday. Ms Arias...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Defence review delivers sobering message, for Gibraltar included

Thu 5th Jun, 2025

Local News

Govt plans to turn Devil’s Gap Battery into visitor hub and release ‘untapped potential’

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

After meeting Doughty, Cross Frontier Group again urges speedy resolution to treaty negotiation

Thu 5th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Gib delegation in London for treaty meeting

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
You wanna sing? Then sing because anyone can sing

6th June 2025

Local News
Protest at No.6 as Unite seeks firm timeline on health worker pay parity

5th June 2025

Features
Back to the Classics

5th June 2025

Local News
Govt plans to turn Devil’s Gap Battery into visitor hub and release ‘untapped potential’

4th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025