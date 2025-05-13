ASPIRE Conference on Sustainability in the Built Environment returns for 2025

The ASPIRE Conference on Sustainability in the Built Environment will return for 2025, focusing on progress made since its last edition in 2023, remaining challenges, and how Gibraltar might evolve by 2050.

The one-day event is being organised by the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage in collaboration with the Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group. It will take place on June 6 at the Sunborn and will feature keynote speeches and panel sessions aimed at inspiring innovative thinking and encouraging bold solutions in the built environment.

Confirmed speakers include Christopher Martin, Managing Director of Urban Movement and Vice-Chair of Living Streets UK; Marion Baeli, Principal in Sustainability Transformation at 10 Design and author on low-energy design; and Vincent Murray, Associate Director at Integrated Environment Solutions. The full programme is available at www.aspire.gi.

The conference is supported by industry sponsors. Gold sponsors include Casais, the Montagu Group and NatWest International. Bronze sponsors are ANS, Bayside Developments, NOSA, the Midtown Development, The Reserve and Trusted Novus Bank.

A representative of the Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group said: “Partnering on the ASPIRE conference aligns perfectly with GSBG’s mission. We’re proud to help bring together local and international experts to inspire practical, scalable solutions that make Gibraltar’s buildings more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable.”

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, said: “This conference is important because it brings together actors from the public and private sectors, with the common goal of understanding our challenges and devising ways to overcome them.”

“If you are interested in delivering a more sustainable future then this conference is for you.”

Tickets will be available from Wednesday, May 14 at www.buytickets.gi.