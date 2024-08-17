Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 17th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Asta Azopardi joins graduate showcase at GEMA

By Chronicle Staff
17th August 2024

Asta Azopardi has joined four other graduates as a late addition to the upcoming Fine Arts Association’s Showcase exhibition set to open at GEMA Gallery from August 20 to 30.

She is currently pursuing a MA in animation from the Royal College of Art, London after finishing her BA in digital animation from Bath Spa University.

Known as @starri.eye on Instagram, she is a self-taught 2D digital animator and her work typically focuses on how animation can help people address difficult subjects.
She employs weaving loops and techniques such as strata cut, blending 2D and 3D mediums to explore the abstraction of storytelling through movement.

She examines the fine line between how far a story can be abstracted before losing its meaning, and how this abstraction can lead to varied interpretations for each individual.

“In her vibrant colour palette, Asta contrasts deeper themes, believing that animation serves as a powerful tool for self-discovery, enabling both artists and audiences to confront their struggles and gain insights into themselves,” said a statement from the Fine Arts Association.

“Eager to broaden her creative horizons into model making, Asta aims to create more immersive experiences that foster personal and social transformation through art.”

The showcase organised by the Fine Arts Association will feature works from four other visual arts, architecture and design graduates from Gibraltar at the GEMA Arts Gallery this month.

These are Jacqima Rios, Hannah Fa, Julia Prudzienica and Tyrone Vera.

This event will showcase their skill to their sponsors, the education establishment, potential employers and the public.

Most Read

Local News

Success for Gibraltar College A-level students

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Local News

Interpol confirms Moroccan teenager’s Schengen visa was forged, court hears

Fri 16th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

Moroccan teenager entered Gib with forged Schengen Visa, court hears

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Local News

‘Sextortion’ blackmail scam targets local juvenile

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Juan Carlos Teuma gifts 1980s photo to opera star Placido Domingo after Marbella performance

17th August 2024

Features
Local researcher studies flourishing mollusc population in Gorham’s Cave

16th August 2024

Features
Carmina Burana. Part 1

16th August 2024

Features
Sensory adaptations available at this year’s Fair

15th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024