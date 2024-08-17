Asta Azopardi joins graduate showcase at GEMA

Asta Azopardi has joined four other graduates as a late addition to the upcoming Fine Arts Association’s Showcase exhibition set to open at GEMA Gallery from August 20 to 30.

She is currently pursuing a MA in animation from the Royal College of Art, London after finishing her BA in digital animation from Bath Spa University.

Known as @starri.eye on Instagram, she is a self-taught 2D digital animator and her work typically focuses on how animation can help people address difficult subjects.

She employs weaving loops and techniques such as strata cut, blending 2D and 3D mediums to explore the abstraction of storytelling through movement.

She examines the fine line between how far a story can be abstracted before losing its meaning, and how this abstraction can lead to varied interpretations for each individual.

“In her vibrant colour palette, Asta contrasts deeper themes, believing that animation serves as a powerful tool for self-discovery, enabling both artists and audiences to confront their struggles and gain insights into themselves,” said a statement from the Fine Arts Association.

“Eager to broaden her creative horizons into model making, Asta aims to create more immersive experiences that foster personal and social transformation through art.”

The showcase organised by the Fine Arts Association will feature works from four other visual arts, architecture and design graduates from Gibraltar at the GEMA Arts Gallery this month.

These are Jacqima Rios, Hannah Fa, Julia Prudzienica and Tyrone Vera.

This event will showcase their skill to their sponsors, the education establishment, potential employers and the public.