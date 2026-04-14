Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Athletics Time-Trials for international events qualification

By Stephen Ignacio
14th April 2026

Wednesday, April 22 will see the GAAA’s first track time trials at Lathbury Barracks Sports Complex.
The trials, which start at 6:15pm, will provide an opportunity for anyone born on or before December 31, 2013, to test themselves.
The proposed events currently include the 800m, 100m, 400m, 200m and 1500m.
The registration deadline for the event is April 20.
The trials will contribute towards qualification for forthcoming international events, with competition already intensifying following the recent announcement of the transferred allegiance of former Great Britain athlete Ella Rush to Gibraltar.
With youngsters such as Alex Gordon and the Patterson sisters also rising through the ranks, competition could prove interesting if new young talents emerge during the time trials.
This weekend will also see the Road Runners League presentation day. Proceedings will begin with a 5km run at 9am, followed by the presentation at around 9:45am at Campion Park.
Thursday will also see the second of the Youth Road Racing events.

Most Read

Gib residents spared tight checks as Spain applies EES measures at border 

Wed 8th Apr, 2026

Local News

Police investigate vehicle fire as suspected arson

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

Royal Navy serviceman to take on Royal Marines charity challenge

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

Gib faces £40m hit due to UK’s increased online gaming duty 

Mon 13th Apr, 2026

Local News

US submarine in Bay of Gibraltar crew transfer 

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Heavy Defeat for GABBA Juniors

14th April 2026

Sports
Ladies kept winning run going on Monday in Nations Cup

14th April 2026

Sports
GAAA Youth Spring Road League underway

14th April 2026

Sports
Split Happens Set Early Pace as GTBA League Second Half Begins

14th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026