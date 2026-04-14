Athletics Time-Trials for international events qualification

Wednesday, April 22 will see the GAAA’s first track time trials at Lathbury Barracks Sports Complex.

The trials, which start at 6:15pm, will provide an opportunity for anyone born on or before December 31, 2013, to test themselves.

The proposed events currently include the 800m, 100m, 400m, 200m and 1500m.

The registration deadline for the event is April 20.

The trials will contribute towards qualification for forthcoming international events, with competition already intensifying following the recent announcement of the transferred allegiance of former Great Britain athlete Ella Rush to Gibraltar.

With youngsters such as Alex Gordon and the Patterson sisters also rising through the ranks, competition could prove interesting if new young talents emerge during the time trials.

This weekend will also see the Road Runners League presentation day. Proceedings will begin with a 5km run at 9am, followed by the presentation at around 9:45am at Campion Park.

Thursday will also see the second of the Youth Road Racing events.