Tue 25th Feb, 2020

Sports

Athletics - Two national indoor records broken

By Stephen Ignacio
24th February 2020

Two indoor national records were broken this weekend as Gibraltar athletes continue to enjoy their participation in events in Antequerra. In the women’s section Angelique Sheppard- Capurro broke the Under 18 indoor national record in the 60m with a time of 8.54 seconds, breaking her own record that stood at 8.56s. The young lady already...

