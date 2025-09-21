Australia, New Zealand and Scotland stamp their mark on day two of NWYC2025

The second day of play saw Jamaica overcoming Tonga with a 66–43 victory. It was a hotly contested match in which Jamaica built on their strengths to widen the gap as the final whistle approached.

In other matches, New Zealand began their campaign with a win against the Cook Islands. Having convincingly beaten the hosts on day one, the Cook Islands needed an upset to challenge for a top spot in the group. However, with a poor record against New Zealand, they felt the full force of the Silver Ferns, who ran out 74–47 winners. New Zealand had already collected their first two points the previous day through Zambia’s forfeit.

The afternoon session delivered further action at both the Europa Sports Complex and the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

Malawi were in control from the outset against Trinidad and Tobago, leading 15–4 midway through the first quarter. By the end of the opening period they were ahead 22–8, closing their opponents down well and dominating under the post. Malawi continued to add to their tally early in the second quarter, while Trinidad and Tobago struggled to find the net, eventually reaching 10 goals from the edge of the circle. They built on that momentum to reduce the gap to 27–11 midway through the quarter, and 28–14 with five minutes to play before halftime. Malawi, however, finished strongly to lead 32–17 at the break.

The second half saw Malawi push towards the 60-goal mark. With 10 minutes left they were already 54–28 ahead. They eventually hit 60, while Trinidad and Tobago remained below 30. A relentless defensive and attacking display saw Malawi stretch their lead to 64–29, before finishing 65–29 winners.

At the Tercentenary Sports Hall, Fiji were tested early by the yellow-and-blue of Barbados, but by the end of the first quarter they led 20–9. Barbados responded well in the second, briefly closing the gap before Fiji extended their advantage to 28–14. Dominant in attack, Fiji pulled further clear to 33–16 with two minutes to play, going into halftime 34–21 ahead.

The second half followed the same pattern. Fiji’s energy, sharp intercepts, and quick transitions overwhelmed Barbados, whose players began to look disheartened. Fiji hit the 60-goal mark with seven minutes left, just as Barbados finally reached 30. A clinical finish saw Fiji extend their lead to 66–34 by full-time.

Day two, although not attracting as many spectators as the opening day, continued to showcase the huge logistical effort behind the tournament. From sweepers polishing the courts between matches to volunteers cleaning benches and keeping everything in order, the mammoth task of hosting a world-class event was evident across the Rock.

The late evening session featured Australia against Singapore and a clash of two of Europe’s top sides, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Scotland, fresh from their dramatic win over Samoa the previous day, wasted no time asserting themselves. Drama seemed to follow them: after a fire delay on day one, this match saw an early stoppage when Northern Ireland’s goal shooter was injured and had to be helped off. Scotland quickly pushed ahead 3–1, and with Northern Ireland unsettled by the setback, the Scots surged to a 15–6 first-quarter lead.

With strong defence and efficient passing, Scotland extended their lead to 27–11 before halftime, heading into the break 32–19 in front. Their confidence and work rate only grew, stretching the gap to 46–17 by the final interval. Northern Ireland worked hard to disrupt Scotland’s flow but were undone by errors in attack and Scotland’s relentless defence. Scotland eventually won 64–21, their strong form setting the stage for their much-anticipated clash with Australia.

Australia, meanwhile, dominated Singapore from the first whistle. They led 32–10 midway through the second quarter, and their superior pace, precision passing, and physical defence gave Singapore little chance. Australia’s constant movement and sharp intercepts left Singapore chasing shadows as they built a 45–12 halftime advantage.

For Singapore, who had previously suffered a 119–12 defeat to Australia in 2017, keeping the scoreline more respectable was a victory in itself. But the Australian juggernaut pressed on, reaching 50 goals early in the third quarter and 70 by the break, leading 70–18.

History was also made as Gibraltar’s Nadine Pardo Zammitt officiated her first match involving former world champions. Australia went on to secure a 92–25 win, underlining their status as favourites in a group also featuring Samoa, Northern Ireland, and Scotland.

With eight matches across two venues each day, the behind-the-scenes organisation again stood out. Officials praised the efficiency of mop teams, who quickly dried sweat and water drops to ensure play continued smoothly. Ball girls, specially trained over the summer, kept the flow of the matches alive with sharp, professional deliveries—young volunteers working long hours to support the event.

All Images courtesy NWYC2025

