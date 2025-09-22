Australia stamp their superiority as they demolish Scotland

Scottish fans were in full voice as both teams warmed up for one of the main highlights of the day.

The much-anticipated clash between Australia and Scotland had finally arrived. Nobody except New Zealand had ever beaten Australia in a World Cup match, and Scotland — buoyed by two significant wins against Samoa and Northern Ireland — were hoping to make history. But this was always going to be a mammoth task. Australia weren’t just favourites; they looked untouchable, backed by a small but strong contingent of supporters.

The Tercentenary Sports Hall buzzed with expectation as the stands filled to half capacity for the encounter.

Australia wasted no time in showing their intent. They struck from the centre pass, followed quickly by another after an intercept, and then a third from open play. Scotland only found their first response after this blistering start — their first meaningful attack of the match.

Despite being rocked early, Scotland didn’t shrink from the challenge. They pulled the score back to 4–2 and even dispossessed Australia. The opening minutes turned into a goal-shooting exhibition at both ends, dazzling fans with efficient finishing. With strong play in both attack and defence, the match was fast-paced and thrilling, though Australia still edged ahead 8–4.

From diving for loose balls to one-handed mid-air passes, the first quarter had the feel of an exhibition match. By midway through, Australia’s strength told as they pulled clear 12–5. This was the brand of netball Gibraltar had hoped to see on its courts, now delivered in the group stages of the Youth World Cup.

From defensive intercepts to lightning passes in attack, Australia’s pace was too much for Scotland to handle. Long-range passes with power and accuracy, safe hands under the post, and rapid movement saw them extend their lead to 21–10 by the end of the quarter. The stands, filling steadily as the game progressed, were being treated to a quality contest.

Scotland came out firing in the second quarter, matching Australia point for point. But after five minutes, the world champions again began to stretch away, leading 27–14 with nine minutes still to play. Scotland’s goal shooter impressed with sharp handling and accuracy, keeping her side ticking along, but Australia’s shooter looked almost unstoppable, with the rare miss drawing surprise from the crowd. Her speed and energy carved open space where none existed, and Australia raced ahead 34–19 with five minutes to halftime.

Any hope of a Scottish upset faded quickly, and even the fans began to quiet under Australia’s relentless dominance. A late rally restored some pride as Scotland narrowed the margin to 39–24 by halftime.

The contrast at the break was stark. Australia strolled to their bench looking relaxed, while Scotland returned to the court early, already running passing drills. With Gibraltar idle due to Zambia’s withdrawal, even members of the local coaching staff joined the crowd to watch.

Australia’s second-half changes paid immediate dividends as they added quick points. Scotland fought gamely, their fans cheering every goal, but it was clear they were heading toward defeat. The Australian supporters, used to such dominance, applauded politely rather than matching the Scottish chants.

By the midway point of the third quarter, Australia were cruising, hitting the 50-goal mark while Scotland remained stuck on 27. The dreaded double scoreline loomed, though Scotland managed to delay it, pulling one back late in the quarter. Still, Australia held a commanding 56–30 lead heading into the final break.

Australia’s focus never wavered in the fourth quarter. Their centres closed down all space from the first centre pass, ensuring Scotland had no room to build momentum. To their credit, Scotland started well, winning the first exchanges 2–1 in the opening three minutes. But the gap was insurmountable. With ten minutes left, Australia hit 60, Scotland trailing on 35.

The final whistle confirmed what everyone expected: Australia had stamped their superiority once more, sealing a dominant 69-42 victory.