Azopardi accuses Govt of 'playing political games' over audit motion timing 

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, has accused the Gibraltar Government of “playing unnecessary political games” after confirmation that a parliamentary debate on a controversial motion on the 2018/19 Principal Auditor’s report will begin on Tuesday, despite his absence due to a family commitment.

The motion was tabled last July by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and alleges “transparent” political bias that “significantly and completely” compromised the audit report’s accuracy and reliability.

When it was tabled, Mr Azopardi replied with a motion of no confidence in the Chief Minister for what he described as an unconstitutional “assault on democracy” that sought to “trash” the report’s author and “squash” criticism.

The Government, which has an in-built majority in Parliament, said it would defeat the GSD motion and amend it to refocus it on Mr Azopardi.

The clash is due to play out in Parliament this week but last night, in a further twist, it emerged that the Government would commence the debate on Tuesday even though Mr Azopardi will not be in Parliament because he is attending his daughter’s graduation.

The Government said the timing was necessary due to essential ministerial travel over the coming weeks, adding the debate will go on for more than a day and that Mr Azopardi would be able to respond when he returns.

But for the Opposition, the development pointed to deeper concerns about the parliamentary calendar and how it was managed.

Mr Azopardi said the Opposition had been told on September 12 that Parliament would sit as from September 23.

The GSD has long complained that it gets “no notice” of when Parliament will sit or for how long, something it said made it harder to properly hold the Government to account.

It said the Government “plays the calendar”, providing scant information to the Opposition in a way that appeared “designed to cause maximum disruption” and negatively impact parliamentary scrutiny.

The monthly meeting of Parliament normally spans several days and starts with Opposition questions for three or four days before dealing with motions and Bills.

“I therefore expected that the motion was unlikely to come on till after questions on Thursday 25 September or Friday 26 September,” Mr Azopardi said in a statement on Monday night.

“To make sure, on 12 September, I reached out to Mr Picardo to ask for his confirmation that he would not take the motion ahead of the usual order because it was my daughter’s graduation in England on Tuesday 23 September.”

“His message was that he intended to proceed with the Motion on 23 September.”

“I asked him to reflect further and to find another day for this motion given that the Parliamentary sitting will inevitably span a few days and probably will extend over two weeks.”

“But Mr Picardo has confirmed he intends to start the debate this Tuesday.”

“What we have been able to agree is that he will adjourn the debate after his contribution so I can reply on my return.”

“I have changed my flight to catch the first available flight to Gibraltar on Wednesday to do so.”

Mr Azopardi said it was a matter of regret that the Government would start the debate on the motion on Tuesday in the knowledge that he will not be in Gibraltar, and in a break with the normal order of business.

He asked why another day could not have been selected over the next two weeks.

“Inevitably as I will not be there throughout it will make my reply on this important motion more difficult,” he said.

“People will understand that the setting of the date of my daughter’s graduation is beyond my control whereas Mr Picardo picks and chooses the days he goes to Parliament, for how long and when he adjourns to.”

“He could therefore change the date.”

“People will also understand that a graduation is a one-time only event and that I will obviously attend my daughter’s graduation.”

“In the circumstances it seems to me that the unwillingness to change what is within their total control is just more playing of unnecessary political games.”

Mr Azopardi said that if the roles were reversed, it would be “inconceivable” that the Leader of the Opposition be placed in this position on such a significant motion of public importance.

“I am dismayed that I have had to issue this statement to explain the circumstances but I wanted people to understand why I will not be in Parliament on Tuesday,” he said.

“I take my parliamentary and political role seriously and people know I am fully committed to my work.”

“But when we aren’t consulted on sittings or timings and cannot ever plan - but they can - it is just another sign of why current systems do not work and how the Government plays the system.”

GOVT REACTS

Last night, the Government said there was “considerable” and “essential” ministerial travel planned for the next month on matters “of huge national importance” to Gibraltar.

That was why it had not been possible ] to change the date it had set for Parliament to meet, No.6 said.

It added that the debate on the motion would not be completed in a day and that Mr Azopardi had been given an undertaking he would be able to reply when the Chief Minister finished his address.

“I told Mr Azopardi, when he reached out to me, the reasons why we could not start later in the month,” Mr Picardo said.

“This will take some time.”

“The GSD made a meal out of the report and issued statements for days exploiting its contents. We will now address each of those.”

“Mr Azopardi will be able to reply in detail also.”

The Chief Minister said Mr Azopardi would be absent from Parliament “for good reason” and that he would not seek to exploit this.

“There is no reason, therefore, for him to be concerned,” Mr Picaro added.

“In fact, he will have time to consider what I will say and reply substantively to the points I make.”

“I congratulate his family on the graduation of his daughter, which is a happy day which should not be in any way affected by the fact that we are starting the Parliamentary session whilst he is away.”

Mr Picardo said he would send Mr Azopardi his speech and reminded him he would be able to watch a recording of the session online.

“There is no personal slight intended to Keith by this, but our timetable is tight and we are intending to ensure that the many points we need to make are not all squeezed into one day,” he said.

“The community needs to understand our response in detail.”