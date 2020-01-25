Badminton - Linares and De Haro firm favorites

Trends / Umee Pairs Doubles League

The Trends / Umee Pairs Doubles League, run by the Gibraltar Badminton Association for the third season, has now completed three rounds of competition. With only one more round to come, the pairing of former GBA President Ivan De Haro and Island Games player James Linares are firm favourites to win the league. The other pairs are quite tightly bunched below them however, so competition for final ranking places will be strong in the last round of matches.

