Balaena and Govt explore specialist maritime apprenticeships as UK drives ‘new era of industrialisation’ 

The Gibraltar Government and Balaena, the shipbuilding and repair group that operates the shipyard in Gibraltar, are exploring how local youngsters can access the group’s apprenticeship programme at a time when the UK government is boosting investment in the sector as part of a “new era of industrialisation”.

Balaena, which earlier this year announced the acquisition of British marine engineering company APCL Group and its three ship repair yards, is now one of the UK’s largest shipbuilding, ship repair and maritime engineering groups.

It operates 12 drydocks in five locations including Gibraltar, which it describes as a central part of its operations in both commercial and defence work.

Training opportunities for apprentices from Gibraltar were on the agenda this week as Balaena hosted Health and Care Minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez at its Birkenhead yard near Liverpool, where the minister is attending the Labour Party conference.

The tour of the yard was followed by a visit to The Engineering College, an educational facility that delivers hands-on training including for Balaena apprentices.

Mrs Arias-Vasquez was able to see first-hand how the group is developing skills and delivering shipbuilding and engineering on the ground.

Balaena, which has 2,000 skilled employees, said the visit also provided an opportunity to discuss how its growing presence across the UK and Gibraltar could open greater access to training, apprenticeships and practical experience across its five yards.

“Under our ‘One Balaena’ approach, we want people across the group to benefit from the knowledge, facilities and expertise available at each location,” the group said.

“For apprentices, that means opportunities to learn from different teams, experience a wider range of projects and build skills they can take forward throughout their careers.”

“We are exploring how we can strengthen our partnership with The Engineering College to give people from Gibraltar access to the Balaena apprenticeship programme.”

“This could include opportunities to spend time at our UK yards, gaining practical experience alongside skilled shipbuilders and engineers before taking that knowledge back to Gibraltar.”

Speaking from Manchester where she was due to host a GibLink event on Wednesday evening, Mrs Arias-Vasquez said the visit to the Birkenhead yard and adjacent college had underscored the potential of the opportunity being explored.

“We’re exploring a structured four-year apprenticeship programme with Balaena, with the potential for guaranteed employment within the group on completion,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez told the Chronicle.

“This would be as an alternative to the existing scholarships for university further education.”

“This has never been done before in Gibraltar and will offer fantastic opportunities for young people who perhaps are less academically inclined.”

“We will make a further announcement once we have agreed all the details.”

Balaena has 171 apprentices currently training across the group and a long-established record of developing welders, fabricators, engineers, naval architects, electricians and other specialist maritime trades.

It says connecting its training opportunities more closely would help develop the next generation of maritime talent while strengthening the skills available across all its locations.

The focus comes at a time when the UK has announced major new investment in British shipbuilding and Royal Navy infrastructure.

A day before Mrs Arias-Vasquez toured the group’s Birkenhead facility, Balaena chief executive Simon Gillett hosted UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey on the new Mersey ferry MV Royal Daffodil, which was built in Birkenhead.

As they sailed past the yard, the ministers chatted to Balaena apprentices who helped build the vessel.

The UK government has made clear that defence spending should strengthen the country’s sovereign industrial base, create skilled British jobs and apprenticeships, and ensure strategically important capability is retained within Britain.

In a speech to the Labour party conference on Monday, Mr Healey set out plans to reindustrialise Britain with investment in industry and support for apprenticeships as part of the UK government’s search for economic growth.

British shipyards will be at the heart of two major maritime projects worth billions of pounds, helping to create high-skilled jobs, drive growth and strengthen the UK’s long-term industrial and national security capabilities.

Mr Healey pledged a “new age of industrialisation” for Britain and confirmed the multi-billion-pound projects will be built by British workers, supporting jobs and a pipeline of small British businesses.

He said the Royal Navy’s submarine service at HM Naval Base Clyde will receive three new floating docks through a UK-only competition, in light of their importance to national security and sovereign British industry.

The new facilities will provide crucial maintenance for the UK’s current and future fleet of nuclear submarines, allowing essential inspections, upgrades and repairs to be carried out.

In addition to this, the Chancellor also committed to funding for a new marine research vessel, set to be operational in the early 2030s.

“Britain has a proud shipbuilding heritage, and every pound of this strategic investment in a critical sector is backing British jobs on the Clyde and businesses across the UK, supporting growth in every postcode,” Mr Healey said.

“By backing British shipyards, we are not only boosting national security but also securing resilience in the industries that will drive growth today while building the capabilities the country needs for the future.”

Balaena said Mr Healey’s announcement sends an important signal to an industry “that is ready to deliver”.

Balaena’s yards are currently supporting major defence programmes, including the Type 26 Global Combat Ship programme, alongside the repair, maintenance and refit of Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels, including in Gibraltar.

“If we are serious about rebuilding Britain’s industrial strength and strengthening our national security, then we must make full use of the shipyards, people and skills that already exist in this country,” said Balaena’s Mr Gillett.

“Balaena stands ready today.”

“We have the capability, capacity and experience to build, maintain, repair and refit the vessels Britain needs.”

“We strongly welcome the Government’s commitment to backing British shipyards and buying British wherever our industry can deliver.”

“Defence investment should not simply buy equipment. It should create skilled jobs, sustain communities, strengthen supply chains and leave Britain with greater sovereign industrial capability.”

“This is an opportunity to rebuild a maritime industrial base that can serve Britain for generations, and Balaena intends to play a major part in delivering it.”