Balance with technology and books crucial, educators say amid literacy debate

After UK studies found a marked decrease in reading for enjoyment and concern over national literacy standards, local educators have underscored the value of reading and balancing technology with local data showing stable trends in literacy.

The Department of Education has said that local screening data of Year 4 students has shown stable trends, however, anecdotally, teacher’s union NASUWT described how, in their view, there has been a decline in literacy.

Two representative headteachers in lower primary schools also told the Chronicle there has been a noticeable shift in children’s early literacy experiences following the Covid-19 pandemic, but stressed there is no definitive data showing an overall decline and this is no reflection on individual families or pupils.

Data from the UK National Literacy Trust found that, in 2025, the percentage of children and young people who said they enjoyed reading was its lowest in 20 years at 32.7%, marking a 36% decrease in reading enjoyment levels since the trust launched this survey in 2005.

In response, the UK’s Department for Education and the National Literacy Trust launched a National Year of Reading in 2026 in a bid to reverse this trend, after it was found over a quarter leaving UK primary schools did not meet the expected standard in reading.

The UK has introduced a mandatory reading test for all children at age 13 to drive up standards, and the Chronicle understands this could be implemented locally in academic years 2028/2029.

Director of Education Keri Scott said that, post-pandemic, whole-cohort Year 4 screening data from mainstream upper primary schools, gathered using a digital assessment system, indicates that overall reading attainment within this age group has remained broadly stable over time.

“Outcomes are broadly in line with age-related expectations when compared to UK standardisation samples,” Ms Scott said.

“This stability is reflected across measures of single-word reading, sentence reading and non-word reading. Non-word reading provides an indication of phonic knowledge and a pupil’s ability to decode unfamiliar words.”

“Screening data also shows stable, broadly age-expected levels of verbal reasoning ability - a language-based measure that is strongly associated with reading comprehension.”

“Feedback post the screeners are shared with relevant school staff and parents/carers, so that all can continue to work as teams around each child to support their continuing development.”

“Pupils identified through screening as requiring additional support are supported through targeted reading and phonics interventions, typically delivered as part of a Personalised Learning Plan, with progress monitored over time.”

The headteachers described how they had observed changes particularly among children entering nursery, with some appearing less familiar with basic book-handling skills than in previous years.

One headteacher said: “Truth be said, we have noticed a transition point post-Covid, however we can't make a definitive statement because we are not able to control all the variables, but we have noticed less familiarisation in young children, especially those starting in nursery, and have fewer opportunities to handle physically books and explore them independently.”

“Some concepts such as turning pages, holding the book the right way up, or following a story from beginning to end, they appear to be less familiar than in previous years.”

The headteachers stressed that schools were responding by ensuring children had early encounters with “real books, stories, and shared reading experiences”.

They said the changes should be seen as a broader cultural shift, rather than a failure on the part of children or parents.

“It’s not a reflection on any individual child or family,” they said.

“But, rather, a shift in the early experiences that children are being exposed to.”

Periods of lockdown and reduced social interaction had meant that “many children had fewer opportunities for sustained conversation, shared storytelling, and structured early literacy experiences”.

However, schools have found that children had shown resilience when given appropriate support.

The headteachers said that schools had responded proactively by increasing reading opportunities and strengthening partnerships with parents.

“We have responded to this issue as we would with any other curriculum concern, in a proactive way,” they said.

“It’s about fine-tuning our approach to be able to ensure that our children progress in the best way possible.”

They added that this included “more reading opportunities in daily classroom provisions” and renewed focus on nursery rhymes and shared reading experiences.

Schools have also expanded literacy-focused events, including Nursery Rhyme Day and week-long events for World Book Day.

Parents have been invited into schools for workshops aimed at demonstrating practical ways to support reading at home.

“We’re offering parents and carers workshops as well to help them support their children at home as best as possible so that we’re all singing from the same hymn sheet, and especially to develop that strong phonological awareness and then that genuine love for reading that we want our young children to kind of develop,” the headteachers said.

The workshops allowed parents to see teaching approaches first-hand, with the aim to build “that cohesive approach” between school and home and to create “that culture of reading”.

When it comes to technology, it’s a balancing act to ensure that children are taught to use digital tools, however the headteachers highlighted that this cannot replace reading.

The headteachers also addressed the role of technology, adding that while digital tools have benefits, they cannot replace shared reading experiences.

“When it comes to reading and language skills, [technology] cannot replace them, it can maybe work alongside but what it cannot do is replace the depth of language and the sustained attention and rich interaction that comes from sharing a physical book.”

The headteachers added that “it’s all about a balance.”

“Technology such as an iPad when used effectively as a tool for teaching and learning can be incredibly powerful.”

NASUWT

In a statement, teachers’ union NASUWT provided the Chronicle with anonymous experiences from a primary school teacher.

The statement said that their anecdotal experience was that there has been a decline in literacy standards.

“Whilst I appreciate that in the 21st century children do need to acquire different skills to those that their parents were taught, I nevertheless would argue that every child should attain at least a ‘GCSE Ordinary Level’ pass in English Language and Mathematics.” the statement said.

“I would further assert that every child should have a solid grasp of the 3Rs: Reading, Writing, Arithmetic. To be the equivalent of a reading age of at least 11 years.”

“Writing as a concerned teacher, my fear is that many children are now failing to attain even this ‘minimum’.”

NASUWT highlighted concerns about a “mishmash” of aspiring to educate like in the Nordic countries, particularly Finland, whilst adhering to the UK curriculum and style of teaching.

“In secondary, new initiatives have been adopted and implemented to improve learners' reading and literacy skills,” the statement said.

“At set times, twice a week, the entire Year 7 and 8 cohort stops to read for 15 minutes of a lesson. This fosters a love for reading at an early stage of their secondary education.”