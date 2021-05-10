Band and Drums Association join Main Street parade

Gibraltar Band and Drums Association on Saturday joined the weekly parade down Main Street.

The Gibraltar Re-enactment Association parades down Main Street every Saturday at midday, often varying the ceremony.

They are a group of dedicated volunteers who keep the tradition alive.

Last year the Association acquired new uniforms which are replicas of what soldiers wore in the 1879 Zulu War.

Last Saturday in order to vary the ceremony they were joined by the Band and Drums Association.