Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 18th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Basketball finals week

By Stephen Ignacio
18th April 2021

This week will see the Tercentenary Sports Hall host basketballs’ annual cup finals across most of the main leagues. Delayed by the restrictions imposed on all sports the basketball finals, usually held earlier in the season will be played throughout this week. Basketball starts the week with semi-finals on Monday and the first of the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Brexit

Political memoir offers glimpse into Brexit tensions over Gibraltar

Sat 17th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln’s power play leaves Mons Calpe gasping

18th April 2021

Sports
St Joseph’s stung by Lion’s bite

18th April 2021

Sports
Europa stay in touch at the top but under grey clouds

18th April 2021

Sports
Buccaneers and Stormers walk away with the first cheers.

18th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021