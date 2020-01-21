Basketball - knockout stages of RBT underway this week
The Richie Buchanan knockout stage started on Monday with Valmar Soho and Europa easing through into the next round. Valmar Soho 85 - 32 Flamingos Sun Gaming Group 18 - 93 Europa The Quarter Finals now look as follows - Wed 22nd Jan 7:15pm G - 4th v 5th Lincoln Bayside – Laundry La Colada...
