Basketball Roundup

Men’s League Phase 1:

In a thrilling showdown, GibYellow Beasts asserted their dominance against Bavaria Blue Stars Giants with a commanding victory of 65-54. G. Balban’s stunning 28-point performance alongside D. Connor’s 15 points secured the Beasts’ triumph, despite T. Azopardi and N. Vaughan’s commendable efforts for the Giants.

The clash between Lincoln Bayside Reserves and Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves was a nail-biter, ending 68-65 in favor of Bayside. J. Cassaglia’s 21-point lead, supported by J. Watkins and K. Sylvester, outshone M. Celecia’s remarkable 28 points for the Reserves.

Hercules Reserves dominated the court against Europa Valmar Fusion, securing an impressive 62-27 victory. J. Camacho and A. Chozas shared the scoring lead with 15 points each, contributing significantly to Hercules’ commanding win.

Meanwhile, in a closely contested battle, Europa Valmar emerged triumphant against RCA Bricklayers with a score of 66-57. M. El Yettefti’s 22 points spearheaded Valmar’s victory, overshadowing I. Yeats’ 20-point effort for the Bricklayers.

The RCA Bricklayers bounced back with an outstanding team effort, defeating Hercules 85-67. C. Thong and N. Nanwani, each with 20 points, led the charge, surpassing P. Cabeza’s 21 points for Hercules.

Women’s League Cup:

In the Women’s League Cup, Europa Valmar displayed their prowess against Bavaria Blue Stars, securing a 54-41 victory. C. Arnold’s 23-point performance stood out, overshadowing K. Ruiz’s 16 points for the Blue Stars.

U18 Men’s League Cup:

The U18 Men’s League witnessed intense matches with Bavaria Blue Stars clinching a strong 71-37 victory over Deloitte Dragons. J. Teuma’s 21 points led the charge for the Blue Stars, overshadowing D. Connor’s 22 points for the Dragons.

Europa Valmar showcased exceptional form, securing back-to-back wins against Lincoln Bayside (76-40) and Bavaria Blue Stars (78-58). L. Dalmedo’s dominant performances, with 34 and 28 points respectively, propelled Valmar to victory.

Lincoln Bayside exhibited their strength, overpowering Deloitte Dragons with a convincing 78-32 win. D. Cassaglia’s 32 points shone bright for Bayside, leaving the Dragons struggling to keep up.

The matches in the U17, U16, U14, and U12 leagues also saw exhilarating contests and standout performances, setting the stage for an enthralling season ahead.

The weekend’s games unveiled the potential contenders and provided fans with gripping matches. With top scorers showcasing their skills, the season promises fierce competition and captivating matchups.