Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Basketball supports MNDA with 3x3 competition

By Stephen Ignacio
7th February 2022

Some 66 players across 22 teams participated in a 3x3 basketball tournament this weekend at the Tercentenary Sports Hall in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Although there had been little time to publicise the event, the attendance to the event highlighted the support the 3x3 version of the game has among basketball players,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spain to scrap mandatory outdoor masks from Feb 10

Fri 4th Feb, 2022

Local News

Govt convenes McGrail inquiry

Fri 4th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln cruise through to quarter finals

7th February 2022

Sports
Junior rugby hosts Marbella visitors

7th February 2022

Sports
College 1975 send Glacis United packing after penalty shoot out

6th February 2022

Sports
Hound Dogs no match to St Joseph's goal-thirsty attackers

5th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022