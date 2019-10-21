Bavaria take over reins of Agones
Bavaria FCC, the multi sport club that has taken Gibraltar’s core sport by storm during the past seasons, announced a further acquisition as they added volleyball to their list. The Multi-sport club, who has Gibraltar national player Jamie Bosio within its ranks confirmed it had taken over the reins at Agones who have been topping...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here