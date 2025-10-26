Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Features

Bayside students showcase their art in local exhibition

By Guest Contributor
26th October 2025

Bayside School’s A-level art students held a showcase highlighting their pieces from the academic year during an exhibition at the Growing Artist’s Hub in Irish Town.

The Minister of Education, Dr John Cortes, formally opened the showcase where he acknowledged not just the art on display but the clear talent of those students who created the art, their dedication, their endeavour and their imagination.

He also praised the work of the team at Bayside Art Department for their work in getting these students to realise their talent.

Karl Ullger, Head of the Bayside Art Department, talked about the school’s growing artist programme.

He described how the idea for the project came after a similar exhibition was held by former students that proved to be a complete success as the students thrived in both the experience and artistically through the exposure of their talents.

Mr Ullger added it wasn’t just the completion of their school year or coursework towards their university result but a journey towards the validation of their work viewed not just by their families but the public at large.

“It gave the students a more organic end to their project based experience,” Mr Ullger said.

He added: “These students will form part of the creative community of the future, the artists, the graphic designers and of course the teachers of the future.”

“In that there was much praise for the Bayside Art department, it was them that were integral to the event and exhibition as well as the teaching behind it all.”

“Patricia Imossi deserved a mention for designing the exhibition catalogue which is available, by the way, at the Arte Gallery at a cost of £10 and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.”

“Teachers Chris-Anne Ullger, Nadyle Garcia and Claire Gill were also important in helping the students with their ideas and concepts. Finally, the Art technicians that literally put it together, stringing, framing and putting on the walls.”

Mr Ullger added that the Bayside School has a strong art department.

The exhibition is open to the public until November 4.

