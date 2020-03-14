Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

BetVictor Gibraltar Open to be played behind closed doors

By Stephen Ignacio
14th March 2020

The BetVictor Gibraltar Open which is currently being played at the Europa Sport Hall, has announces it will be played behind closed doors.
The event Organisers for BetVictor Gibraltar Open, which is being televised, announced this Saturday morning that “Following advice from HM Government of Gibraltar, the BetVictor Gibraltar Open will be played behind closed doors this weekend, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.”
The tournament started on Friday and runs on Saturday and Sunday. Matches will continue as planned but without fans in the arena.
This afternoon sees Gibraltar’s wildcard player Lee Prickman take on Judd Trump.

