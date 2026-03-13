Bezares highlights what he sees as Lincoln Red Imps' DNA to win

Lincoln Red Imps head coach Juanjo Bezares has described this weekend as a special one as the club prepares for the Rock Cup final, where they will face Mons Calpe for the title.

After a tough season in which Lincoln Red Imps’ achievements in Europe have already seen other league clubs in Gibraltar benefit from higher UEFA solidarity payments, the club is now looking ahead to trying to achieve another historic first.

Having already won the Pepe Reyes Cup and currently sitting top of the league table with the Rock Cup final ahead, Lincoln Red Imps have put behind them last season’s disappointment, when they were knocked out of the cup before the finals and missed out on a possible league and cup double.

Speaking to the club’s official social media pages, Bezares expressed confidence in his team’s readiness to deliver an exciting and determined performance as they pursue another trophy. The Lincoln Red Imps coach highlighted what he described as the team’s DNA — a mentality driven by the desire to be the best and to win trophies for their fans and supporters.

He was, however, careful not to underestimate their opponents, describing Mons Calpe as a difficult team to play against.

Adding, “We have an opponent before us that is not going to make it easy for us, but even so we trust our team. They have done some beautiful things and will continue to do beautiful things. We must continue to play with humility and not look at playing just a mediocre game. We always set the bar high in order to achieve the highest possible achievements.”

Speaking in a video broadcast via the club’s official social media channels, assistant head coach Mr Segovia was also confident of the team’s ability to achieve their goals. He said the squad was “extremely confident,” adding that the players had been training “amazingly” and that expectations were “very high.”

Segovia also highlighted that the club was aiming to achieve something “exceptional this season” after reaching the group stage in Europe and winning the Pepe Reyes Cup. They are now looking to complete a league and cup double, which would make the season a historic one for the club.

Lincoln Red Imps’ success has already seen the club become one of the biggest earners in the league this year. Their achievements, while making them ineligible for solidarity funding, have increased the pot shared among local clubs. This week those clubs received payments of £166,000 each as part of the first instalment of the UEFA solidarity payments.

The final instalment is due to be paid in June once European competitions are completed and the final sums — including revenue shares from UEFA competition marketing — are confirmed.

This is possibly one of the highest payouts local clubs will receive since Gibraltar first joined UEFA.

For Lincoln Red Imps, qualification for the group stage — although they were eliminated before the knockout stage — will also see the club receive one of its biggest financial rewards from European competition. Their victories in the tournament will further increase the amount they receive.

Winning the Rock Cup would secure the winners entry into the UEFA Conference League.

Mons Calpe, currently third in the table, will be hoping to be a stumbling block to Lincoln Red Imps’ aspirations of securing European qualification through the Rock Cup. The Mons Calpe side currently sits twelve points behind second-placed St Joseph’s with only fifteen points left to play for in the league.