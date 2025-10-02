Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bishop-Elect Charles Azzopardi meets Pope Leo XIV 

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2025

Bishop-Elect Charles Azzopardi met Pope Leo XIV in Saint Peter’s Square on Wednesday morning. 

The Pope held a General Audience where he met pilgrims and the faithful from Italy and across the globe. 

Mgr Charles shared a few moments and a brief conversation with the Pope, who extended his warmest wishes and blessings to the people of Gibraltar. 

The Pope also blessed a cross that belonged to Bishop Rapallo and was worn by his successors. 

“It has been a very emotional and exciting moment, meeting the Pope and having him bless the cross which belonged to Bishop Rapallo and then worn many times by Bishop Devlin and Bishop Caruana, a very important link to the past,” Mgr Charles said. 

Mgr Charles is currently preparing for his Episcopal Ordination on Sunday, December 7, and he will return to Gibraltar before the weekend. 

Those who wish to attend the Ordination should register their interest on the website: http://catholic.gi/ordination 

 

